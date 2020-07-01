CCS to Postpone Summer Athletic Workouts

Summer workouts for high school fall sports and bands will be postponed until July 20, 2020. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution.
The decision to delay summer workouts aligns with Governor Roy Cooper’s directives for the state regarding the COVID-19 pandemic as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus continue to rise.
As always, Cabarrus County Schools will continue to follow the guidance of health officials to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.
The district looks forward to getting athletes back on campus safely and will update should these plans change.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!