CCS trying best to plan for school year despite changing guidance from state

CABARRUS COUNTY — With year-round schools slated to start next month in the county, CCS is doing all they can to figure out exactly what to do going forward despite constantly changing guidance from the state.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday, Phase 2 was extended an additional three weeks to July 17 and masks will be required in public as of 5 p.m. Friday due to the concerning uptick in positive COVID-19 cases across North Carolina.

This had an unintended ripple effect which put year-round schools, such as Wolf Meadow Elementary in Cabarrus County, in a minor state of limbo. The administration has not done much to ease this state either as Superintendent Chris Lowder detailed the conflicting guidance the district has gotten within the last week at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

“The Governor said (Wednesday) everybody starts wearing a mask in public starting (Friday), but then the qualifier was that if you’re 11 or under you don’t have to wear a mask, which would obviously have implications for school,” Lowder said. “We also have heard in the last week that only eight students would be allowed to ride per bus which is almost 10 percent of what we have on a maximum now, but we were also told this week…no, we’re going to let that run with 24 students on a bus.

“Within the last 48 hours we’ve heard: masks, no (masks), so if we follow what we know now kids don’t have to wear a mask, but if they’re going to ride a bus, they do have to wear a mask if 24 are going to be on there.