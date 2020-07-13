CCS Virtual Academy to accept applications starting Tuesday

Simeone has spent his entire career in Cabarrus County Schools. He came down from Connecticut on a track scholarship to UNC Charlotte and began student teaching in CCS. He taught for several years before moving over to an administrative role, and now he is the Principal at the Virtual Academy.

This was a job he was looking forward to, but got thrust into it a little faster than he expected as they pushed up the opening of the Academy to this academic year. That has done nothing to wane his excitement for the opportunity he and his colleagues have of doing something special with this new program.

“We want this to be a very specific program of choice that in the short term people are like, ‘Oh, this is a great idea for me,’ but then in the long term say, ‘I want to stay in this, I don’t want to leave this because my child is getting such a great education here just as they would in a traditional school,’” he said. “Now they have the flexibility to do those things or those pursuits or maybe if they were homeschooled in the past they have the ability to come back into Cabarrus County and be a part of our educational system.

“It’s one of the best in the state of North Carolina, we pride ourselves on having strong curriculum and strong content for our kids and if we can long term make this an option for our kids, that’s my end goal.”