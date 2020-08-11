CCS waiting on NCHSAA for guidance; group pushing for sports to start

School sports remain up in the air at Cabarrus County Schools for the foreseeable future as the state continues to try to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.
CCS decided last week to extend the suspension of summer workouts and issued a statement Monday further explaining that decision:
“Although this was a difficult decision as we, too, understand the benefits of students participating in workouts, we believed it was the best decision due to the below factors:
- Governor Cooper’s extension of Phase 2 of the state’s re-opening plan.
- NCHSAA’s mandatory DEAD PERIOD scheduled for the week of Aug. 17-21 for all N.C. schools, which gives all students an opportunity to get acclimated to their classes as we begin the year in remote learning.
- Teacher workdays the week of Aug. 10-14 and the need for all high school parents and students to attend the virtual Open House events on Aug. 12.
- NCHSAA’s statement that it will announce the plan/timeline for Fall Sports by Aug. 17.”
Schools were originally cleared to reopen summer workouts July 6, but due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases, they were postponed until at least Aug. 10.
Cabarrus County has some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in the state, with more than 2,700 cases of the virus reported Monday at the Board of Education meeting, and an infection rate of around 7.74% for those who have been tested, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance, which provides the numbers for the district.
According to CDC guidelines, school districts need to see an infection rate of below 5% over a sustained period of time before sending students back to school. It is unclear exactly what that means for athletes, but many districts, such as Cabarrus County, will start the year with fully remote learning and will continue in the governor’s Plan C until they see the numbers moving in the right direction.
Cabarrus Superintendent Chris Lowder addressed the suspension of workouts at the Board of Education’s work session Monday.
“The High School Athletic Association has not discussed canceling sports for the year; however, discussions are taking place regarding the timelines for all the seasons,” he said in a prepared statement. “As soon as the timelines are made available to us, then we’ll be able to make a decision possible.”
Kannapolis City Schools' A.L. Brown High began summer workouts over the last few weeks, which has some asking why it can start, but CCS can’t.
“I cannot speculate on KCS’ planning, but I do know that a couple of other districts in our area began summer workouts only to have to suspend them after cases of coronavirus were confirmed,” the district said in response to an email. “For CCS, with eight high schools and hundreds of players and coaches to consider, we did not want to take that risk.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools last week returned a questionnaire to the NCHSAA indicating it is not in favor of student-athletes participating in sports this fall under Plan C.
However, when the school district reopens for learning, it will allow student-athletes back on campus for workouts.
Charlotte currently has seen more cases (22,315) and more deaths (232) than any other jurisdiction in the state due to COVID-19. It also heavily factors into sports in the state, so if those schools don’t participate, then there are questions about if any schools will.
CCS also finished the NCHSAA survey, but its answers were not available.
In Cabarrus County, there is a push to get student-athletes back onto campus for workouts. One group, called ReOpen Athletics in CabCo, was formed last week and already has more than 1,200 members. They are interested in getting student-athletes back on campus for workouts as soon as possible.
The group's description says: “This group was created as a place for parents to strategize reopening athletics in CabCo.
It is unclear how soon student-athletes will be able to get back to practice in Cabarrus County, though, as the district continues to wait on the NCHSAA.
“We are eager to have student-athletes return to playing fields and courts, but only when it’s safe to do so,” Lowder said at Monday’s meeting. “We certainly appreciate everyone’s support and patience as we wait on the Athletic Association to provide some guidance.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!