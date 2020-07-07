CCS, Wolf Meadow Elementary make decision to move to traditional calendar for 2020-21 school year

Having students on campus and seeing those children every day is essential to what they do at Wolf Meadow, and Brinson wanted students to have every chance they could get to be at school.

“Potentially having more opportunities to (touch base with children face to face) by moving to the traditional calendar was the biggest deciding factor for us,” she said. “Being able to check in with students and make sure all of their needs are being met and being able to connect with them, and if there are other needs that they have, being able to connect them with the people or the agencies that can support children and support families, all of those things are really difficult to do in a virtual environment.

“But having that opportunity to meet with them face to face, even if it ends up being a couple times or once or twice a week, you have a better opportunity to really connect with kids.”

Wolf Meadow also has a large portion of students who are learning English as a second language.

With the recent environment across the state and nation focusing on equity across all races, both socially and educationally, challenges can be presented for not only helping a student become more proficient in a second language, but also succeed academically in other subjects, especially in a remote learning setting.