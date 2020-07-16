Central Cabarrus Carol Parrish named 2020 recipient of the Everlene Davis Award

Central Cabarrus High School Family and Consumer Science teacher Carol Parrish has been named the recipient of the 2020 Everlene Davis Award, the district has announced in a news release.
The award, which is given out by the North Carolina Department of Public Education, is presented to a teacher who has made a lasting impact on N.C. Family and Consumer Science Education.
It honors Everlene Davis, who has been a Family and Consumer Science teacher since 1956. The winner “exemplifies excellence in the field of Family and Consumer Science from professional organization, mentoring new teachers, presenting at numerous conferences, and an outstanding Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) adviser.”
Parrish is in her 23rd year of teaching after coming from the Food and Nutrition industry, where she was a director of clinical nutrition. She has lived in Cabarrus County for 38 years and is a native of Charlotte.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer science, with an emphasis in nutrition and dietetics and a minor in chemistry from Appalachian State. She also has a master’s in environmental science, with an emphasis on nutrition and public health from Winthrop.
She also serves as the chair for District 6 (Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Union, Stanly, Anson, Lincoln, and Gaston) State Leadership Council.
