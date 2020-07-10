Cincird approved COVID-19 6-month utility repayment plan

CONCORD – The Concord City Council approved a COVID-19 related utility repayment resolution during last night’s meeting to create a plan for customers once Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order expires.
The governor’s Executive Order No. 124 prevents utility service providers from shutting off resident’s utilities, charging late fees and charging reconnection fees. The order went into effect March 31 and is set to expire July 29.
The order also requires service providers to give a six month period, after the expiration date, for customers to pay back the deferred utility bills.
“It’s going to be a big task for our customer care team to manage all of this and not make any mistakes,” Concord Finance Director Pam Hinson said.
Hinson presented the new repayment policy for COVID-19 deferred bills to council last night. The plan, she said, allows residents a six month period after the order’s expiration date – which is set to expire July 29 – to repay all deferred utility bills from March 31 to July 29. That repayment period is expected to end February 2021.
Residents that qualify for the six month repayment period will not be charged late fees nor will they be disconnected from utilities due to the deferred payments, Hinson said.
“They will have to sign a payment agreement – a new payment agreement that is different than what we normally do. And as long as they keep to that payment agreement, plus pay their current bill, then they will not be disconnected. But if they violate the payment agreement. Then the city will disconnect their services and we are allowed to do that through the executive order,” she explained.
For residents that had passed due bills prior to the executive order, they are not required to pay them during this deferment period, Hinson said. Once the executive expires, those residents will have two weeks to repay any passed due bills that were dated before March 31.
“Once this executive order expires, then those people will have to pay their bills. They do not qualify for the six months. We will revert to our normal payment agreement for people that had passed due accounts earlier,” Hinson said. “They can call and make arrangements, and they will have two weeks to pay that amount.”
Hinson also explained that there are some residents that had passed due bills dated before the executive order and deferred their utility payments during the March 31-July 29 period. For those residents, she said, they will be given two months to repay the previous passed due bills and for any bills deferred during the executive order period, they will be given 6 months to repay those bills.
A major concern for the city is being consistent, Hinson said.
“Staff is going to be working to try and make sure that we don’t violate the executive order and also to make sure that we treat everybody the same which is going to be very important as we move forward and start recovering from the executive order,” she said.
She said that the city understand that many people are facing many economic hardships.
“There are going to be people that have special circumstances and I understand that. But we are really going to try to be consistent because that is the last thing we want to happen – to have one person treated different than another person,” she said.
Councilman Brian King asked Hinson if residents were aware that the deferment period of March 31-July 29 is not the same as utility bill forgiveness. He wanted to make sure residents knew that, while they do not currently have to make payments, they will be expected to pay it later.
Hinson said that staff had personally called all residents that were currently deferring payments to explain the process and had sent out mailing announcements.
The number of people currently with deferred utility payments in Concord is 1,900 out of the city’s 42,000 residents that use the utility services. This only accounts for about 4.5%. Due to the deferred payments and the inability to charge late fees and reconnection fees and, the city lost about $300,000 in revenue, Hinson said. But that is money that the city is expected to get back once the repayment starts.
But the city has also experienced heavy revenue losses due to businesses closing. Due to the stay at home order and the executive order that closed down non-essential businesses back in April and May, many businesses closed. This resulted in lost utility revenue for the city at about $2 million.
