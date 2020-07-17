City of Kannapolis offers financial assistance on utility payments

KANNAPOLIS — The city is offering financial assistance to residents who may need help with their utility bills.
Governor Roy Cooper passed an executive order in March prohibiting utility companies from disconnecting services due to non-payment. That order lasted 60 days initially and was extended another 60 at the end of May.
Late fees have not been applied to bills either, but past due amounts have been compiling over the last few months and Kannapolis is doing what it can to help.
“If you have accumulated past due balances since March 31, 2020, we would like to help you with any past due amounts by working with you to setup a payment plan,” the City said in a release. “In order to prevent interruption of your service, you must have a signed Payment Arrangement on file. Our Customer Service staff will work with you one-on-one to assist you. Please call us now to work out a payment plan at 704.920.4399.”
The City allocated $100,000 in CARES Act funds to Cooperative Christian Ministry in May and these funds may be used for just this issue.
“We’re going to ask CCM to use those funds to assist low/mod Kannapolis residents to pay their rent, utilities or mortgage,” Community Development Program Administrator Sherry Gordon at a City Council meeting. “In talking with CCM they have indicated that they have seen an increase of 107 percent in requests for financial assistance in the last eight weeks.”
For assistance, residents may contact Cooperative Christian Ministries at 704-786-4709. The Salvation Army can also assist with utility payments. Contact them at 704-782-7822 or ConcordNC@uss.salvationarmy.org.
