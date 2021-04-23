CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Mountain Heritage hands Tigers first loss of season in second round of playoffs

For the first time all season, the Mount Pleasant football team was gathered for a postgame huddle as the losing team.
The third-seeded Tigers had suffered a 26-15 defeat to second-seeded Burnsville Mountain Heritage in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs Friday night, and Mount Pleasant coach Mike Johns stood before his players one final time.
He saw the shock, he saw the heartache, the sheer pain in their eyes.
And at that moment, the way the Tigers lost the game – with five uncharacteristic turnovers and way too many rushing yards allowed – didn’t matter so much.
It was the way they got there.
So Johns simply poured out his heart.
“I told them I had the time of my life,” Johns recalled in a phone interview with the Independent Tribune Friday night. “I said, ‘What a gift you guys gave us as a coaching staff with just how hard you played and how much determination you showed and how we handled adversity.”
The Tigers indeed had dealt with injuries, the COVID pandemic, the death of former assistant coach Michael Landers, and tough opponents looking to knock them from the ranks of the unbeaten every week.
Still, they emerged as Rocky River 2A/3A Conference champions and one of the final eight teams left standing in the 2A playoffs.
But what they encountered in the mountains Friday night was something extremely unique, as Mountain Heritage racked up a whopping 312 yards rushing, led by a pair of 100-yard rushers, to eliminate Mount Pleasant.
Junior quarterback Gabe Silvers (26 carries for 154 yards) and senior fullback Kason Hall (16 for 108) ran roughshod against a hard-nosed Tigers defense on its way to the second round.
“We struggled with the counter,” Johns said. “(The Cougars) run it exceptionally well. We made adjustments all night, but it was tough to contain.”
The five turnovers – three fumbles and two interceptions – were damaging, too.
The mountain setting and the unfamiliar stadium didn’t seem to bother the Tigers much in the early going. Even after they fell behind, 6-0, Mount Pleasant receiver Bryce Parker’s 45-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Ryan Tyson for a touchdown gave them a 7-6 lead near the end of the first quarter.
But the tide turned in the second quarter, starting with Silvers’ 2-yard touchdown run to give the Cougars a 12-7 advantage.
Mount Pleasant began its next drive on its own 28-yard line, and senior running back Dalton Miller ran hard toward the sideline after taking a handoff, fighting valiantly for extra yardage. In the scrum, though, he fumbled the football, and Mountain Heritage recovered.
Just two plays later, Silvers ran 22 yards for his second touchdown, and the two-point conversion put the Cougars ahead, 20-7, with 2:40 to go in the half. Mount Pleasant never cut the margin below double digits after that.
“We were up, 7-6, and they scored two touchdowns in like a minute,” Johns said. “That was a big turnaround going into halftime.
“But I can’t say enough about these guys. I’m proud of my seniors. This was a very special group, and I love these guys. I had three bad practices with this team. Three bad practices in 10 weeks says a lot. They’ve accomplished a lot in a very weird year.”
RECORDS
Mountain Heritage 6-1; Mount Pleasant 8-1
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
After stopping Mountain Heritage on its first two possessions of the second half, the Tigers took over on the Cougars’ 48-yard line, trailing 20-7 with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mount Pleasant was able to quickly get into the red zone, as Tyson connected on a pass to Xander Lamb, then Hank Allen, followed by another pass to Lamb that moved the Tigers to the Mountain Heritage 2-yard line.
Setting up its offense in hurry-up mode to catch Mountain Heritage off guard, the Tigers snapped the ball to Tyson, who was planning to run in for the score. Instead, the ball came loss, and the Cougars won the wrestling match for the fumble, ending the Mount Pleasant threat.
Rather than the Tigers trimming the margin to a touchdown late in the third quarter, Mountain Heritage took over on its own 3-yard line with 58.1 seconds left in the period.
The Cougars then went on a 16-play, nine-minute drive that ended with a touchdown and a 26-7 Mountain Heritage lead with just 3:57 left in the game.
There simply wasn’t enough time for the Tigers to recover.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
Mount Pleasant
● Despite throwing two interceptions, Tyson completed 21 of his 35 passes for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns
● Tyson spread his passes around to five different receivers, with Max White leading the way with six catches for 85 yards, while Parker also caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, and Xander Lamb hauled in four balls for 37 yards and a score.
● Brennen Jones led Mount Pleasant with 10 tackles
● Jakob Craver and Dyln Coln had seven tackles apiece, followed by Manny Solis (4,5) and Layton Honeycutt (four).
Mountain Heritage
● While Silvers did most of his damage running, of the five passes he threw, one of them went for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to provide the final score.
● Jakob McCool had two interceptions for the Cougars.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● The 26 points were the most the Tigers have allowed in a game this season. Before Friday, the most they had given up was 21 in a win over Jesse Carson in Week 2.
● Although Hall has been the Cougars’ second-leading rusher this season, Friday marked the first time this season that he has surpassed 100 yards in a game.
● Mount Pleasant showed great sportsmanship in the final seconds. Even the Mountain Heritage radio crew remarked how civil the Tigers were to not force the Cougars to keep running plays to finish the game. Mount Pleasant players stood and congratulated their opponents, and Tigers coach Johns jogged to the other side of the field to congratulate Mountain Heritage coach Joey Robinson and his staff.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
Mount Pleasant’s season has come to an end; Mountain Heritage travels to top-seeded Hendersonville next Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mount Pleasant 7 0 0 8 – 15
Mountain Heritage 6 14 0 6 –26
First Quarter
MH – Kason Hall 3 run (pass failed)
MP – Bryce Parker 45 pass from Ryan Tyson (Caleb Anderson kick)
Second Quarter
MH – Gabe Silvers 2 run (run failed)
MH – Silvers 22 run (Payton Allen pass from Silvers)
Third Quarter
None
Fourth Quarter
MH – Jalen Branton 10 pass from Silvers (pass failed)
MP – Xander Lamb 9 pass from Tyson (Parker pass from Tyson)