CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Mountain Heritage hands Tigers first loss of season in second round of playoffs

Just two plays later, Silvers ran 22 yards for his second touchdown, and the two-point conversion put the Cougars ahead, 20-7, with 2:40 to go in the half. Mount Pleasant never cut the margin below double digits after that.

“We were up, 7-6, and they scored two touchdowns in like a minute,” Johns said. “That was a big turnaround going into halftime.

“But I can’t say enough about these guys. I’m proud of my seniors. This was a very special group, and I love these guys. I had three bad practices with this team. Three bad practices in 10 weeks says a lot. They’ve accomplished a lot in a very weird year.”

RECORDS

Mountain Heritage 6-1; Mount Pleasant 8-1

THE PLAY OF THE GAME

After stopping Mountain Heritage on its first two possessions of the second half, the Tigers took over on the Cougars’ 48-yard line, trailing 20-7 with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter.

Mount Pleasant was able to quickly get into the red zone, as Tyson connected on a pass to Xander Lamb, then Hank Allen, followed by another pass to Lamb that moved the Tigers to the Mountain Heritage 2-yard line.