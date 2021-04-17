CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tigers keep dream alive with thrilling victory over West Lincoln

● Quarterback Mason Huitt also did well running the ball, as his elusiveness caught the Tiger defense slipping on a few crucial third- and fourth-down plays. He totaled 117 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

3 OBSERVATIONS

● The Rebels’ defensive scheme was different from most high school systems, as they opted to run a more pro-style 3-4 defense. This caused matchup issues for the Tiger offensive line

with guessing which of the Rebels’ linebackers was rushing. This caused Tyson to see quite a bit of pressure, especially early on.

● The timing of West Lincoln’s final touchdown actually worked in Mount Pleasant’s favor to a certain degree. The Rebels could have run another play or two to try to run the clock or cause the Tigers to burn timeouts. Johns said he did not tell his team to let West Lincoln score on purpose but was nonetheless thankful to still have two timeouts when his team got the ball back.

● Forgoing the potential game-tying extra point at the end of a game to instead go for two is about as gutsy a call as there is in football, but the Tigers did it anyway. This is playoff football at its finest.

WHAT’S UP NEXT?