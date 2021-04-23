CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tigers on a mountain mission once again

MOUNT PLEASANT— Mike Johns knows how many times his football teams have been to the mountaintops for the state playoffs. The veteran Tigers coach can rattle off trips by city.

“We’ve been to (Black Mountain) Owen twice and East Henderson and Hendersonville, so we’ve been in the mountains a few times,” Johns said with a smile.

Tonight, the Tigers will make the three-hour ride up the hill for another playoff game, this time for a much-anticipated second-round matchup against Burnsville Mountain Heritage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant makes this trip again as conference champions, having beaten West Lincoln in the first round last week to keep its undefeated record (8-0). The Tigers will be facing a really good Mountain Heritage (5-1) squad that got here by running the football and playing sound defense.

It’s a matchup that excites Johns, as his Tigers have proven on multiple occasions this season that they are capable of taking down tough opponents.