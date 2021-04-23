CLASS 2A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tigers on a mountain mission once again

MOUNT PLEASANT— Mike Johns knows how many times his football teams have been to the mountaintops for the state playoffs. The veteran Tigers coach can rattle off trips by city.
“We’ve been to (Black Mountain) Owen twice and East Henderson and Hendersonville, so we’ve been in the mountains a few times,” Johns said with a smile.
Tonight, the Tigers will make the three-hour ride up the hill for another playoff game, this time for a much-anticipated second-round matchup against Burnsville Mountain Heritage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant makes this trip again as conference champions, having beaten West Lincoln in the first round last week to keep its undefeated record (8-0). The Tigers will be facing a really good Mountain Heritage (5-1) squad that got here by running the football and playing sound defense.
It’s a matchup that excites Johns, as his Tigers have proven on multiple occasions this season that they are capable of taking down tough opponents.
“We’ve never been to Mountain Heritage, but I’m really looking forward to it,” Johns said. “I’ve known (Cougars coach) Joey (Robinson) for years. I met him at a clinic probably 15 or 20 years ago, and we’ve maintained a friendship. We don’t talk all the time, but we bump into each other at clinics and stuff. I’m real excited about going up and playing against him. He’s an outstanding coach. He does a lot of clinics on quarterback run play.”
If the ball is in the air when the Cougars play, it’s usually from their opponent or during punts and kickoffs. Otherwise, it’s a stone-cold ground attack. They’ve played three different quarterbacks this season, but they’ve only thrown a combined 41 passes.
Starting junior quarterback Gabe Silvers leads the team in rushing with more than 700 yards and nine touchdowns. Many of the other yards come from 6-foot, 225-pound senior fullback Kason Hall, who’s rushed for six scores, although 11 different players have toted the football for Mountain Heritage this season.
Johns doesn’t expect the Cougars to go away from that tonight.
“I watched film, and they’re an excellent football team,” Johns said. “They’re a power-counter football team. They run a lot of shotgun, power and counter, and their quarterback’s a good runner. (Hall) is a big John Riggins type of kid, just big and thick. They run that counter trey like the Washington Redskins did back in the '90s.
“The last two weeks, we’ve seen a lot of Wing T, run-heavy teams (in West Stanly and West Lincoln), so this will be the third week in a row, although it’s a little bit different style.”
But the Cougars, who only allowed opponents to score 17 points per game, will have their hands full with the resilient Tigers, who have shown the ability to win close game and blowouts.
Senior quarterback Ryan Tyson is a dual threat for the Tigers, and he has weapons on the outside in receivers Bryce Parker, Hank Allen, Max White and Xander Lamb, all of whom have touchdown catches.
Senior running back Dalton Miller has proven to be dual-threat runner, if you will, able to gain tough yards in the trenches but also break free on the edges and pull away for long touchdowns.
This is a different kind of Mount Pleasant football team.
“Offensively, we have exceptional speed,” Johns said. “Max, Bryce, Dalton and Xander and Hank all run really, really well.
“This isn’t the old smash-mouth team of (20)14 and ’15; we’re a team with some speed. I’m really pleased with how our coaches have adjusted to our talent and have really found ways to exercise that talent that we have.”
And while Mountain Heritage can be explosive offensively, the gritty Tigers defense hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 21 points in a game this season.
Junior linebacker Jakob Craver leads Mount Pleasant with 87 tackles this season, while Brennen Jones is a close second with 81 stops. Senior defensive end Jase Yount has a squad-best four sacks, but Jones (three sacks), Craver and Austin Love excel at getting into the backfield, too. Meanwhile, all the Mount Pleasant defensive backs are sure tacklers, and that will likely have to come into play tonight.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Johns said. “We’re going to really have to be physical and really blow up the blocks up there.”
With the season shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic and playoff brackets limited to just 16 teams, Johns said it means a little bit more to be playing in the second round this year.
The Tigers had a scare when they had to come back in the last 30 seconds against West Lincoln last week, and now they’ll be in likely cold conditions while playing a team built on toughness.
Johns couldn’t imagine anything more exciting, other than playing the game in Mount Pleasant’s home stadium. But the Tigers program has experience in the mountains, so it’ll go up the hill today expecting the best.
“It’s very satisfying being in the second round, and I’m very, very happy for my seniors,” Johns said. “They’ve been phenomenal. We’re not going to worry about things we can’t control. We’re just going to be warriors and worry about one week at a time, and they have epitomized that. It’s been great.”