CLASS 3AA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Wonders fall in first round as T.C. Roberson gets revenge

KANNAPOLIS – Hosting a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2017, Cream of Cabarrus top ranked A.L. Brown fell victim to the team whose home playoff opener it spoiled last season, Asheville T.C. Roberson.

Handling quarterbacking and placekicking responsibilities, Rams senior Brody Whitson accounted for all his team’s points as T.C. Roberson scored 21 straight in the second half to capture a 36-29 victory at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium Friday night.

T.C. Roberson avenged last season’s first-round playoff loss to the Wonders, when A.L. Brown took a 56-50 victory in Asheville. Friday night’s outing was close, too.

A.L. Brown, the West Region’s fourth seed, closed the scoring and pulled within a touchdown of fifth-seeded T.C. Roberson with 1 minute, 46 seconds left in the game on Jacob Booker’s 31-yard pass reception from Cameron Kromah. The Wonders used their final timeout 10 seconds later, and Whitson ran out the final 6.6. seconds when he purposefully accepted a 24-yard loss on a fourth-and-11 play from the Rams’ 49-yard line.