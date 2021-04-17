CLASS 3AA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Wonders fall in first round as T.C. Roberson gets revenge

KANNAPOLIS – Hosting a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2017, Cream of Cabarrus top ranked A.L. Brown fell victim to the team whose home playoff opener it spoiled last season, Asheville T.C. Roberson.
Handling quarterbacking and placekicking responsibilities, Rams senior Brody Whitson accounted for all his team’s points as T.C. Roberson scored 21 straight in the second half to capture a 36-29 victory at Kannapolis Memorial Stadium Friday night.
T.C. Roberson avenged last season’s first-round playoff loss to the Wonders, when A.L. Brown took a 56-50 victory in Asheville. Friday night’s outing was close, too.
A.L. Brown, the West Region’s fourth seed, closed the scoring and pulled within a touchdown of fifth-seeded T.C. Roberson with 1 minute, 46 seconds left in the game on Jacob Booker’s 31-yard pass reception from Cameron Kromah. The Wonders used their final timeout 10 seconds later, and Whitson ran out the final 6.6. seconds when he purposefully accepted a 24-yard loss on a fourth-and-11 play from the Rams’ 49-yard line.
“Sometimes when you’re faced with adversity, you know you got to step up,” said A.L. Brown coach Mike Newsome. “And our guys did that tonight. It looked so promising at the beginning (of the game), and when things started to turn and we had a couple plays we didn’t make here or there, it seemed like we just never got over that hump in the second half that would allow us to win the football game.”
Booker’s first scoring reception, a 37-yarder with 5:16 left in the first quarter, gave A.L. Brown a 14-0 lead. Amareon Plummer’s nifty 5-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter helped the Wonders to a 22-15 halftime advantage.
Whitson’s 13-yard scoring run helped T.C. Roberson tie the score, 22-22, on the first possession of the second half. The Rams added two touchdowns in the final quarter to open a 36-22 margin with 2:38 left in the game.
RECORDS
T.C. Roberson 7-1; A.L. Brown 6-2.
THE PLAY OF THE GAME
With the score tied 22-22, T.C. Roberson accepted good field position at the A.L. Brown 36-yard line after a short Wonders punt. On first down, Whitson and receiver Rodney McDay partnered on a 6-yard completion.
On second down, the pair connected again on a 30-yard touchdown thrown perfectly by Whitson and caught in stride by McDay at the 10-yard line. The score gave the Rams the lead for good with 7:18 left in the game.
PRIMETIME PERFORMERS
T.C. Roberson
● Before the game’s final play, Whitson had accumulated 129 rushing yards and 259 yards through the air. The senior quarterback ran for two touchdowns, threw for three more, and tossed an additional pair of two-point conversion passes. Called in as an emergency placekicker, Whitson booted two of three extra point kick attempts, with one being blocked.
● McDay caught 13 passes for 138 yards and two scores, and added a two-point conversion reception.
● Running back Zharius Looper covered 83 yards on 18 carries.
A.L. Brown
● Hard-running sophomore Teddy Russell came off the bench to gain a team-high 67 yards on 10 carries.
● Booker’s only two receptions both went for touchdowns as he gained 68 of Kromah’s 157 passing yards.
● Senior linebacker Brycen Schenck had a team-high 12 tackles and stopped a T.C. Roberson scoring threat in the second quarter by forcing a fumble that he also recovered.
● Highly recruited linebacker Torren Wright accumulated 11 tackles. He and fellow junior linebacker Brock Morgan had the Wonders’ two sacks.
3 OBSERVATIONS
● Kromah vs. Whitson made for a rare all-left-handed quarterbacks game. Whitson performed some of T.C. Roberson’s kicking duties and managed all of its punts, also from the left side.
● A.L. Brown’s Kelly Green camouflaged jerseys sometimes made deciphering players’ numbers difficult. But that’s camo being camo, isn’t it?
● Not sure if this was a season-long trend, but Plummer’s Perch, the loft a neighbor has in his yard that provides a covetous vantage point looking into Kannapolis’ Memorial Stadium, was empty for much of the game.
WHAT’S UP NEXT?
A.L. Brown’s season comes to an end with Friday’s loss. T.C. Roberson advanced to play host to Greensboro Dudley in a second round game next week.
SCORING SUMMARY
T.C. Roberson 7 8 7 14 – 36
A.L. Brown 14 8 0 7 -- 29
First Quarter
ALB – Tyriek Harris 2 run (Ty Woods kick)
ALB – Jacob Booker 37 pass from Cameron Kromah (Woods kick)
TCR – Brody Whitson 9 run (Whitson kick)
Second Quarter
TCR – Kamryn White 5 pass from Whitson (Deshaun Whitmire pass from Whitson)
ALB – Amareon Plummer 5 run (Gavin Thompson pass from Kromah)
Third Quarter
TCR – Whitson 13 run (Whitson kick)
Fourth Quarter
TCR – Rodney McDay 30 pass from Whitson (kick blocked)