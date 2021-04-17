CLASS 4A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Despite first-round loss, Bulls remain optimistic

Their three losses came against powerful teams – Charlotte Myers Park, Matthews Butler and Charlotte Providence – with a combined record of 22-2. Those three times also are undefeated in the playoffs this year.

“I just look at our seniors, and they were able to push through this COVID deal and so many other things,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t the best or ideal situation, but I think the kids, for the most part, did what the coaches asked them to do with Zooms and everything in order to try to have a successful season.

“It didn’t necessarily go the way we wanted, but we just take it on the chin as a coaching staff and as players, and you look toward the offseason and say, “Hey, man, we’ve got to get better.”

Wilson just completed his second season leading the Ragin’ Bulls, and they’ve made the playoffs each year. And although both years resulted in first-round departures, Wilson said he feels good about the direction the team is headed.

“I really do,” he said. “I think when you lose a game like this, you reevaluate some things that you could’ve done better, and I’ll do that. But for the most part, I like where we’re going. We have some things that I think we do need to clean up, and I’ll look at that stuff in a short offseason.”