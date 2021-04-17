CLASS 4A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Despite first-round loss, Bulls remain optimistic

It was the postgame speech Jupiter Wilson didn’t want to make, at least not this early.
But after Hickory Ridge squandered a double-digit halftime lead and ultimately lost to Charlotte Providence by double digits, 44-34, in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, the Ragin’ Bulls’ football coach had to address his disappointed players a final time before they headed back to Harrisburg Friday night.
“I just told the seniors I appreciated them,” Wilson said in a phone conversation with the Independent Tribune. “I said, ‘Tomorrow morning, the sun’s going to rise, and you’ll have to wake up and go about your day. I know you’re going to feel upset, and it’s going to hurt because of the amount of time and effort you put into your senior season, but life will go on.’
“And I just told our freshmen, sophomores and juniors, ‘I know this might not feel good right now, but just understand that come June 14, we’ll be right back at it again, and nobody’s going to be feel sorry for us in Game 1. And we’ve just go to be on our P’s and Q’s.’”
Although the night ended in heartache for Hickory Ridge, it certainly didn’t begin that way. For a while, it looked as if the Bulls would win comfortably.
Hickory Ridge jumped out to a 14-0 lead after touchdowns by Aaron Carey and Derrick Brinton II, who caught a pass from Alex Bentley, with each followed by a Riley Stubbs extra point.
Although Providence began to make some headway offensively, Hickory Ridge stayed hot and, with Stubbs adding a pair of field goals, went into halftime leading, 34-20.
The momentum began to swing in the second half, though.
The Panthers got the ball first and ate up more than 6½ minutes to start the third quarter and culminated it with a touchdown to pull within 34-27.
On Hickory Ridge’s next possession, it twice went for on fourth down. The first time, on fourth-and-1 near midfield, Bentley scrambled for a first down. On the second occasion, on fourth-and-9 from the Providence 48, the Bulls tried to throw a deep pass, but it fell incomplete, giving the Panthers pretty good field position.
Providence subsequently went right down the field for a score to tie the game, 34-34.
When Hickory Ridge got the ball again, it was again faced with fourth-and-1, and once more lined up to go for it. But a false-start penalty set up fourth-and-6, so Hickory Ridge was moved back to its own 20-yard line and set up to punt.
Instead, it was a fake, and the pass was successful for a first down on the 36-yard line with about 10 minutes left in the game.
It was all for naught, however, as Hickory Ridge was stopped minutes later, this time on fourth-and-4 in its own territory, and the Panthers took over on the Bulls’ 45-yard line.
Minutes later, Providence took the lead, 41-34, with 5:03 to go.
While Hickory Ridge still had time to recover, its offense stalled again. Facing third-and-17 from its own 33-yard line, the Bulls called a passing play. Bentley, however, received lots of pressure from the defense as he dropped back, and he scrambled in the backfield before throwing a pass toward the Hickory Ridge sideline. However, instead of a Bull, a Providence player nabbed the ball for an interception.
With 2:31 remaining, Providence kicked a 40-yard field goal to provide the final score.
The Ragin’ Bulls had gone scoreless in the second half while allowing the Panthers to put up 24 consecutive points.
“We just didn’t execute offensively, and I never thought we got our footing defensively, and it ended up biting us in the butt,” Wilson said of the final two quarters. “I think guys felt, ‘We’ve got to score,’ and I think that probably played into our psyche a little bit.
“(The Panthers’ offense) did a good job of staying balanced,” Wilson added. “And when they did pass, they didn’t have a lot of incompletes, and they ran a lot of slants and a lot of (go-routes). Our kids were there, we just didn’t make plays.”
Despite the first-round loss, Wilson said he still sees many positives about the spring season. The Bulls, in fact, finished the campaign with a 5-3 record and were third in the Southwestern 4A Conference, one of the toughest leagues around.
Their three losses came against powerful teams – Charlotte Myers Park, Matthews Butler and Charlotte Providence – with a combined record of 22-2. Those three times also are undefeated in the playoffs this year.
“I just look at our seniors, and they were able to push through this COVID deal and so many other things,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t the best or ideal situation, but I think the kids, for the most part, did what the coaches asked them to do with Zooms and everything in order to try to have a successful season.
“It didn’t necessarily go the way we wanted, but we just take it on the chin as a coaching staff and as players, and you look toward the offseason and say, “Hey, man, we’ve got to get better.”
Wilson just completed his second season leading the Ragin’ Bulls, and they’ve made the playoffs each year. And although both years resulted in first-round departures, Wilson said he feels good about the direction the team is headed.
“I really do,” he said. “I think when you lose a game like this, you reevaluate some things that you could’ve done better, and I’ll do that. But for the most part, I like where we’re going. We have some things that I think we do need to clean up, and I’ll look at that stuff in a short offseason.”