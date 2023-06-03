DURHAM – They had played their ponytails off.

They scraped and fought, and they got within three short outs of living their dream.

The Hickory Ridge softball players had had that kind of weekend in the program’s first appearance in the state championship series.

And this position had to give the many Hickory Ridge fans inside Duke Softball Stadium supreme confidence, because the Ragin’ Bulls were known for their defense, known for staving off miracle comebacks.

Then, the unimaginable happened.

In the top of the seventh inning, three costly errors by the Bulls allowed Apex to put up six runs and take the lead. The Bulls could not recover, even after they got their chance to bat in the bottom of the seventh, and they fell in decisive Game 3 of the Class 4A state championship series, 8-5, Saturday at Duke University.

The Ragin’ Bulls finish their season with a 27-4 record, having lost two consecutive games in the championship series after taking Game 1 in a shutout. They lost Game 2 to Apex earlier Saturday, 8-6, in extra innings.

Apex won its first state title and improved to 22-8.

Hickory Ridge entered the top of the seventh inning of Game 3 holding a 5-2, an advantage that was aided by a strong, four-run first frame, during which Tori Kirkpatrick, Anna Dew and Chloe Woodward collected RBIs.

But needing those three outs in the seventh inning to bring home the title, things began to go awry for the Bulls.

With sophomore Kristyn Embler on the mound for Hickory Ridge, Apex’s Leah Kendall led off by reaching first base on a grounder, then teammate Kaleigh Ayscue did the same, and Kendall advanced to third base. Next, an infield fly ball was mishandled, and the bases were full Cougars, with senior Bailey Sigmon at bat.

Sigmon sent two of her teammates home when Hickory Ridge was unable to make the infield putout, the second error, making the score 5-4, Bulls.

After a hit batsman packed the bases again for Apex, Hickory Ridge sent in regular starter Anna Dew, the Elon signee who pitched the first two games.

And, at first, things looked good for Hickory Ridge again, as Dew struck out the first Cougar she faced for the second out of the inning, punctuating it with a fist pump.

But then Hailey Spielman made solid contact, sending the ball into the outfield. The ball got past the Ragin’ Bulls, the third error, allowing three Apex baserunners to score, giving the Cougars a 7-5 lead.

Apex later added another run on a passed ball strikeout.

The Bulls were unable to threaten in their half of the seventh, as Bechtol, Sierra Swanson, and Embler went down in order.

It was the first time since the 2021 season that the Ragin’ Bulls have lost two games in a row. Both the Game 2 and Game 3 defeats marked the most runs they’d given up in a game since last season.