Coach Joe’s Boys: Players' book recounting late Pfeiffer coach Joe Ferebee 'A labor of love'

But after turning 101, it became pretty clear his players only had so much time left to spend with him. In March 2020, not only was Ferebee getting older, but the COVID-19 pandemic was causing assisted-living facilities to shut down to visitors, and no one was quite sure when things would get back to normal.

A military veteran himself, Weart has a deep respect for Ferebee, both as his coach and as the disciplined Navy man he was. In Ferebee’s final days, the two made sure to honor each other as coach, player and veteran.

“I just had the feeling they were going to shut it down, and I wanted to see the coach one more time,” Weart said. “I was sitting there by his bedside, we were talking, and he was a little groggy. It was about 10:30 in the morning, and the nurse came in and said, ‘Mr. Weart, you’re going to have to leave.’ I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘Yeah. I let you stay as long as I could. All the other people, all the other visitors, are gone, but I wanted to give you a little extra time, but we’ve got to shut it down because of COVID.’

“That’s like divine intervention (that I got to see him one more time), and I never will forget it.