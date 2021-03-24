Coach Joe’s Boys: Players' book recounting late Pfeiffer coach Joe Ferebee 'A labor of love'

Bob Gulledge, Gary Weart and Ron Pare are like a lot of men who played baseball at Pfeiffer College: Their lives were made better by coach Joe Ferebee. They just got an itch to tell the story of how and wanted others to have that chance, too.
Ferebee was once the winningest coach in North Carolina college baseball history and in North Carolina American Legion history. A member of eight separate sports Halls of Fame, Ferebee is one of the most influential men on North Carolina sports of the 20th century. His time coaching at Pfeiffer included 667 wins, while he separately won 694 American Legion games.
He has a story worth telling, but Gulledge, Weart and Pare didn’t want to keep the narrative to themselves. Hundreds, if not thousands, of baseball players were influenced by Ferebee, with at least 35 men from Cabarrus County playing for him at Pfeiffer.
So Gulledge, Weart and Pare decided it was time to tell their coach’s story, or maybe more accurately, give everyone who played for him a chance to convey it in the upcoming book “His Field, Our Dreams.”
A collaborative effort
Ferebee died at the age of 101 a year ago March 18. Toward the end of Ferebee’s life, his players were always there for him. Gulledge said when Ferebee was in his nursing home, he routinely had more visitors a day than any other resident. Those moments with their coach got them thinking, though: How could they convey just what Ferebee had done for them?
“He’s a very special guy,” Gulledge said in an interview with the Independent Tribune. “And we one day had an urge. I thought, ‘Somebody ought to write a book with this man.’”
Initially their thought was to have Ferebee tell them his stories and put his life into perspective from a first-person point of view, but they never quite got around to it. So in the coming years they had a different idea of letting players who played for him tell their stories.
What resulted was “His Field, Our Dreams,” which features 65 different stories from 67 different men who played for Ferebee. Three of those men featured in the book will be familiar to many. Former Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman wrote the forward, current Atlanta Hawks TV voice Bob Rathbun added a story, and Bobby Richardson — the only player to ever be named the MVP of a World Series on a losing team (1960 Yankees) — closed it out.
The book includes more than 70 photos from 1942 to 2020 documenting Ferebee’s life as a coach and includes stats from his teams as well as one-liners from both coach and his players. Ferebee’s career spanned decades in North Carolina, and he made an impact on so many. Few of them forgot about him before he died, and he didn’t forget them, either.
“There was a parade of people who came to see him, and I don’t think there was hardly anyone that ever came that he did not call by name,” Weart said.
The Joe Ferebee brand
One thing players who recounted stories in the book and the three men who spoke about him during a phone call Thursday repeated over and over again was there was a particular Joe Ferebee brand of baseball, and he made sure his young men played it.
But what was it exactly?
“Fundamentally sound,” said Weart, who formerly coached baseball at Central Cabarrus High School.
“Throwing to the right base,” Gulledge added. “Backing up the right base, all the little things.”
“He was a stickler for details,” continued Pare, who is in both the Cabarrus County Sports and Concord High School Halls of Fame as a player. “He taught from the ground up. He didn’t start halfway up the building; he’d start at the very, very bottom. He taught each individual how to play that particular position. I know I worked long and hard.
“I thought I knew baseball fairly well, and I guess I did, but he still worked me, worked me, worked me -- cutoffs, everything. (He) just made sure you were ready for any situation that came about.”
The details did not escape Ferebee, according to his players, and that went even beyond the fundamentals. It also crept into his groundskeeping.
“Early on when we started practicing in the spring, he called a bunch of us guys over and gave us a little Dixie cup and a metal spoon, and we thought, ‘What the heck’s gonna happen?’” Pare said. “And then he walked around to a dandelion, and he pointed to the dandelion that was growing in his field. He dug the thing up with a spoon and put it in a cup, and then he very gently carried that thing all the way across the field to a dumping area. He dumped the thing in a bin over there, and then he said, ‘What you guys want to do is fan out, get any dandelion and get it up off of this field.’
“That’s how much he cared for that baseball field.”
That baseball field is now named after him at Pfeiffer, which is located in Misenheimer, about 12 miles northeast of Mount Pleasant. It remains one of the focal points of the small, now-Division III university. It is unclear if players still mind the grounds with Dixie cups and spoons, but it stands as a shrine to a man who never forgot a name and always made sure to remember a face.
Seal of Approval
Ferebee always remembered his players when they approached him in later years, and he made sure to remember faces even of those before his time coaching.
Before taking over as Pfeiffer’s head coach in 1958, and even before his time at Salisbury High School started in 1947 and culminated in a state title in 1955, Ferebee was a member of the U.S. Navy and an instructor for the pre-Navy Seals in Idaho. Yes, there apparently is water there to the surprise of many of his ballplayers.
But even as he was coaching, he kept photos of every single one of his training classes in his office when he was at Pfeiffer. He led those men and maintained that brand of leadership and discipline into his time as a coach.
“When Coach got out and started coaching first in the fall of ’47 and ’48 was his first baseball team … he knew about managing people,” Gulledge said. “He never (struggled) with that. He learned how to do that with 160 trainees.
“His job was to help them, help them get in shape so they might live longer in the war.”
Those 160 trainees meant a lot to Ferebee, just like his 25 or so baseball players who were on his roster every year. These were relationships he held onto until he died in 2020, and the young men he coached never forgot how much he cared.
“He was like a surrogate dad to so many of us,” Weart said. “You just have no idea.”
That surrogate dad helped 42 different ballplayers earn MLB contracts, and he helped countless others build discipline and carry their success in sports into their everyday lives. Telling Ferebee’s story is a way to pay homage to that.
“We wanted to make certain — as certain as we could — that in a few years Coach wasn’t forgotten,” Gulledge said. “And he especially wouldn’t be forgotten in the Pfeiffer community because he did so much for that school and the people who went to school there.”
Pay it forward
Telling Ferebee’s story and putting it in a book is about money but not in the way many might think.
The hope, of course, is for sales of the book — which his former players hope will be published sometime in April — to be good, but not for personal gain or profit. All sales proceeds will go to the Pfeiffer baseball program.
This book was entirely funded by people who knew and loved Ferebee, and the best way Gulledge, Weart and Pare knew how to pay them back was to give in their old coach’s memory to the school that gave so much to them.
But to make sure those who were close to Ferebee can both contribute to the donations and get a little bit of help financially, the book will be initially sold for $22 before April 1 before increasing to $27 on that day.
“It was a labor of love,” Weart said. “We’re going to be so excited when we finally get a book in our hands.”
Salute
Ferebee’s time in coaching could absolutely be described the same way. He loved what he did, and it showed in how he coached and how he interacted with his players in subsequent years. As Gulledge, Weart and Pare mentioned before, countless people visited Ferebee in the final three years of his life.
But after turning 101, it became pretty clear his players only had so much time left to spend with him. In March 2020, not only was Ferebee getting older, but the COVID-19 pandemic was causing assisted-living facilities to shut down to visitors, and no one was quite sure when things would get back to normal.
A military veteran himself, Weart has a deep respect for Ferebee, both as his coach and as the disciplined Navy man he was. In Ferebee’s final days, the two made sure to honor each other as coach, player and veteran.
“I just had the feeling they were going to shut it down, and I wanted to see the coach one more time,” Weart said. “I was sitting there by his bedside, we were talking, and he was a little groggy. It was about 10:30 in the morning, and the nurse came in and said, ‘Mr. Weart, you’re going to have to leave.’ I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘Yeah. I let you stay as long as I could. All the other people, all the other visitors, are gone, but I wanted to give you a little extra time, but we’ve got to shut it down because of COVID.’
“That’s like divine intervention (that I got to see him one more time), and I never will forget it.
“I got up, and I said, ‘Coach, I love you. I’m going to have to go.’” Weart continued. “And whenever I left Coach Ferebee — I’m a veteran, Army Intel, he was a Navy veteran — we’d always salute one another. He looked at me and said, ‘As you were.’ And I said, ‘Love you, Coach.’ And he said, ‘Love you, too.’ And I said, ‘I’ll be back.’”
Weart never got the chance to go back. COVID-19 has kept assisted-living facilities limited for visitors across the nation for more than a year now, and he was never allowed back in to see his former coach.
Joe Ferebee died two weeks later.
But getting that one last chance to see Ferebee, the man who taught him so much as a baseball player and respected him as a fellow veteran, was something Weart feels lucky to have gotten. The nurse didn’t have to let him stay, but she gave him extra time. He didn’t need Ferebee to salute him, but he still did. It was just one more thing his coach did for him, and now Weart, Gulledge and Pare want to give just a little bit of that effort back to the world.
“The more you give, the more you get,” Weart said. “Coach gave us so much, we want to continue that legacy, and we want to continue what he gave us and give it to others.”