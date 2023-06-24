DOBSON – This spring, former Mount Pleasant baseball player Will Gray left no award unturned.

At the conclusion of his sophomore season at Surry Community College, Gray started out by being named to the first-team All-Region 10 squad, winding up runner-up in the Region 10 Player of the Year award.

That honor was aided immensely by his performance as a shortstop, highlighted by Gray landing a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Then came an even bigger accolade.

Last week, Gray was named to the third team of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Baseball All-American Team.

"I am very honored to receive this award," Gray said in a school press release. "I would certainly like to thank my coaches and teammates for helping me accomplish this goal. Surry was a great place for me to improve as both a baseball player and student. While I have not yet decided on a four-year college or university, I have received numerous offers."

Gray, who is from Rockwell, hit .387 with 11 home runs and 44 RBIs in 39 games this season. He scored 36 runs while drawing 23 walks and stealing four bases. In addition, he helped lead Surry to a 22-20 record to finish as the Region 10 runner-up falling to Camp Community College in the tournament championship.

Gray earned his associates degree in arts this past spring, obtaining a 3.02 grade point average.

"Will is very worthy of this honor," said Surry head coach Tim Collins of the All-American nod. "Not only is Will an excellent baseball player, but he is also an excellent teammate and even better person."