MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – It was a good week for Jeremiah Boyd.

So good, in fact, that the former Hickory Ridge standout and current Middle Tennessee State University catcher was recently named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week for his performance on the baseball diamond.

Boyd, who graduated from Hickory Ridge in 2018, was honored for his play during a four-game stretch, during which he was a combined 5-for-16 with four home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored while slugging 1.063 over that stretch.

The graduate student from Harrisburg hit a home run in the Raiders' midweek win at Lipscomb on April 19 and followed suit with another homer in Game 2 of the squad's three-game series at home against Rice this past weekend.

With the Blue Raiders looking for a series win in last Sunday's rubber matchup, Boyd had two home runs, leading the team to a 5-4, 11-inning win at Reese Smith Jr. Field.

It’s been a strong season overall for Boyd.

Twice this season, he’s hit homers in consecutive games. He is the only Blue Raider to own that feat this year while also being one of two players two have two home runs in a single game.

Boyd is hitting .301 with a team-high 12 home runs, .960 OPS and 36 RBI.

During his time at Hickory Ridge, Boyd was a strong performer on the baseball diamond and the football field.

In baseball, he was a four-time letterman as a catcher and was a vital part of the Ragin’ Bulls’ 2018 South Piedmont 3A Conference championship team. That squad also made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

Throughout his high school career, Boyd had a batting average of .297 for his High School career with 78 hits and 63 RBIs.

In football, Boyd spent three seasons as a terror in the Hickory Ridge offensive backfield as a running back, and he was known both for his power plowing through would-be tacklers and his speed once he broke into the open field.

Boyd was drafted in the 35th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Boston Red Sox coming out of high school but instead opted to attend college, going on to play four years at Presbyterian College.

While at Presbyterian, Boyd was both a catcher and a designated hitter, and he continued to display his penchant for knocking the long ball. During his tenure with the Blue Hose, including the shortened COVID-19 pandemic season his sophomore year, he smashed 11 home runs.

In addition, he had strong performances from behind the plate. During his senior campaign, he ranked fourth in his conference, throwing out 15 would-be base stealers.

Boyd then went on to transfer to Middle Tennessee to attend graduate school and complete a final year of eligibility as the result of the pandemic, and he has continued his strong play.