CHARLOTTE – Jackson Threadgill’s leadership skills, not just his basketball-playing abilities, are taking him to Baltimore this week.

Threadgill, a Concord native who is also a junior on the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team, will represent Charlotte athletics at the 2023 NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in Baltimore, which lasts Thursday through Saturday.

Threadgill joins Saylor Hawkins from North Texas as the two athletes who will be attending the forum from Conference USA.

Across the three-day weekend, attending college athletes, conference administrators and coaches will work to improve their abilities as leaders that will help them grow personally, professionally and athletically.

Participants will take part in a forum-wide community service project, learn the ins and outs of the NCAA, and hear from keynote speakers who will share powerful and valuable stories about their journeys through sports.

The trip comes at no cost to the participants, member schools or the conferences as the NCAA covers all expenses.

Threadgill was nominated and selected by C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod, the league's member senior women administrators and student-athlete affairs representatives.

Threadgill will be the first-ever representative of Charlotte men's hoops at this event after earning CSC Academic All-Region honors in March and after starting in all 36 contests during Charlotte's run to the College Basketball Invitational title.

Threadgill played at Concord High School before transferring to Davidson Day School. This season for the 49ers, he averaged 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game while also being the team’s top defensive player. He is one of two 49ers to appear in and start in all 36 contests for the 2022-23 campaign.