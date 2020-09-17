COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 49ers must cancel game against Tar Heels because of coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE – The big game that many in the Charlotte region were waiting for will not happen.

At least not this year.

The Charlotte 49ers announced Thursday that their football game scheduled for Saturday against the University of North Carolina has been canceled.

The decision was made due to the impact that contact tracing quarantine has had on a key position group. Several members of the Charlotte offensive line were placed into quarantine following the university’s COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, effectively depleting that unit.

Over the past two weeks, there have been three positive cases of coronavirus in Charlotte football players found through regular testing required by Conference USA. The individuals are in isolation receiving proper medical care, and all other affected individuals were notified to quarantine for 14 days by the school’s contact tracers.

Saturday’s game was to be played at North Carolina’s Kenan Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

It was a greatly anticipated game by many who follow 49ers (0-1), as the Tar Heels are a big in-state school from the highly regarded Atlantic Coast Conference. North Carolina (1-0) also is currently 12th in the latest Association Press college football rankings.