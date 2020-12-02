COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Conference USA moves 49ers-Hilltoppers game to a rare Sunday kickoff

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers will once again attempt to play a game at an uncharacteristic date and time for a college football team.

Three days after Charlotte had a rare Tuesday morning game cancelled, Conference USA announced on Wednesday that the 49ers will now play host to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sunday at noon.

The game is slated to be broadcast on ESPN 3, although the status of the game is contingent upon both teams successfully completing COVID testing protocols this week.

This is a major shift in the 49ers’ overall schedule; when the schedule was originally set, they were to be playing Florida International this Saturday. That game has now been cancelled, Charlotte officials said.

The shakeup began when last Saturday’s home game against Western Kentucky was first cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and later re-scheduled for this past Tuesday at 10 a.m.

That Tuesday game, however, was unable to be played because of COVID issues within the 49ers’ program, and the team were operating under the idea that Saturday’s game against Florida International would take place.