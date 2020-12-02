COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Conference USA moves 49ers-Hilltoppers game to a rare Sunday kickoff

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers will once again attempt to play a game at an uncharacteristic date and time for a college football team.
Three days after Charlotte had a rare Tuesday morning game cancelled, Conference USA announced on Wednesday that the 49ers will now play host to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sunday at noon.
The game is slated to be broadcast on ESPN 3, although the status of the game is contingent upon both teams successfully completing COVID testing protocols this week.
This is a major shift in the 49ers’ overall schedule; when the schedule was originally set, they were to be playing Florida International this Saturday. That game has now been cancelled, Charlotte officials said.
The shakeup began when last Saturday’s home game against Western Kentucky was first cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and later re-scheduled for this past Tuesday at 10 a.m.
That Tuesday game, however, was unable to be played because of COVID issues within the 49ers’ program, and the team were operating under the idea that Saturday’s game against Florida International would take place.
On Wednesday, Conference USA changed the schedule to feature Charlotte taking on Western Kentucky with a Sunday kickoff, a day when most NFL games are played.
According to 49ers officials, tickets for Sunday’s game only will be distributed to UNC Charlotte students, families of team members for both schools, and a small amount for university guests. Tickets will not be made available for sale for this game because of the pandemic.
Charlotte officials also said a final determination of the matchups for the last weekend of the regular season (Dec. 10-12) will be made no later than Sunday.
The 49ers are currently 2-3 on the season, with a 2-1 mark in C-USA. They have not played since Oct. 31.
