COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ex-Spider Nasirildeen appears to be headed to NFL

CONCORD – For a while, there was some thought – and lots of hoping and praying among Florida State football fans – that Seminoles star safety Hamsah Nasirildeen would return to the famed program for another season.

In theory, he could have.

Entering Saturday’s game against Duke, the former Concord High School star had played just one game because of a knee injury suffered last season and could’ve applied to the NCAA for a medical redshirt and another year of eligibility.

Nasirildeen seemed to put that notion to rest this week, as he accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The news was announced on the bowl game’s official Twitter page Monday.

Nasirildeen, 22, is projected as a first-round draft pick by most NFL scouting experts.

Last season, he earned all second-team ACC honors, registering 101 tackles, forcing three fumbles and breaking up three passes. According to Seminoles.com, Nasirildeen was the first FSU player since 1990 to record multiple games with 17 or more tackles in a season.

Nasirildeen was in on nine tackles and had an interception Saturday in a 56-35 victory over Duke.