COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former Central Cabarrus star Boykins nabs second straight ACC honor for Tar Heels

Central Cabarrus graduate DeAndre Boykins

is the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for the second time this season.

 COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA

During his playing days at Central Cabarrus High School, DeAndre Boykins played so many different positions and did so many things well, he was ultimately given the “athlete” label that college scouts put on four-star prospects who can do it all.

12-29 DEANDRE BOYKINS MUG

Boykins

But Boykins has been assigned a single position in college and, especially this season, is playing it pretty darned well.

On Monday, the former Viking repeated as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Back of the Week following his role in North Carolina’s 38-35 win at Duke.

The 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore had a career-high seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hurry as UNC remained unbeaten in the ACC.

Boykins, who graduated early from Central Cabarrus and matriculated to North Carolina in the spring of 2021, didn’t play his senior season because of the COVID pandemic. He saw action for the Tar Heels as a true freshman and performed on special teams and in the defensive backfield.

The Ragin' Bulls come from behind in the Battle of the Horns to defeat the Vikings 27-20.

Deandre Boykins (7) prepares to field a punt during his junior season at Central Cabarrus.

This season, Boykins has been one of the ACC’s strongest at his position. Thus far, he has 25 tackles, four pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery.

During his time at Central Cabarrus, Boykins became the nation’s 175th-best player, the No. 6 athlete and No. 10 player in North Carolina. He shined at running back, defensive back, receiver and return specialist for the Vikings, and he was tabbed as the nation’s No. 3 all-purpose back and the No. 11 safety.



