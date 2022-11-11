COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former Concord two-sport star Cochran nabs national attention

A former Concord High School football star is making quite a name for himself out West.

Last month, former Spiders’ standout Isaac Cochran landed a spot alongside some of college football’s brightest stars by being named to Sporting News’ Midseason All-America Team.

Cochran, who’s a senior at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was named to the magazine’s All-America squad as an offensive guard.

Others on the All-America team includes names such as Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who’s projected to be a top-five pick in next year’s NFL draft, and wide receiver teammate Marvin Harrison Jr., along with several players from national powerhouses Georgia, Alabama, Michigan and Penn State. N.C. State kicker Christopher Dunn was also named to the team.

In addition to being recognized by Sporting News, Cochran recently was named one of the 81 nominees for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.

The Burlsworth Trophy has been awarded for the past 13 years, but until Cochran, no player from Air Force had been nominated.

Cochran graduated from Concord in 2018 as valedictorian after shining in both wrestling and football. Although he achieved all-state status in football for the Spiders and was a Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas participant, few schools offered Cochran a scholarship to compete in college. Instead, he contacted Air Force coaches, who sent him an application, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Air Force does not offer athletic scholarships.

This year, the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Cochran – who also was a two-time conference wrestling champion at Concord – was a preseason first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection, and he’s been the anchor for an offensive line that’s helped the Falcons lead the nation in rushing for two consecutive seasons.

“Probably his greatest strength is his consistency, just day in, day out the way he practices,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun told the Colorado Springs Gazette. “Very few assignment busts. I think the other thing that he does, he’s a guy that embraces the over-communication part of it, which is invaluable as a guard.”

Cochran is scheduled to earn a degree in materials chemistry, and he would like to attend pilot training after graduation.