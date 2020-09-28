COLLEGE FOTBALL: 49ers to get more national TV exposure next week at North Texas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers football team had best get comfortable with being in the spotlight.

On Monday, Conference USA announced that Charlotte’s game at North Texas on Oct. 10 will broadcast on ESPNU. The start time has been moved to 8 p.m. to accommodate the nationally televised game.

With this announcement, each of the 49ers’ first three games will be nationally televised. Charlotte's season-opener at Appalachian State was on ESPN2. This week's C-USA opener at Florida Atlantic will be on ESPNU at 4 p.m. and now next week's game at North Texas will also be on ESPNU.

In addition, Charlotte's final two games of the season – at Marshall on Nov. 21, and at home vs. Western Kentucky on Nov. 28 – will appear on Stadium and CBS Sports Network, respectively.

The 49ers are currently 0-1 on the season. They lost the opener to Appalachian State, 35-20, in Boone. Then their next two games were canceled – at North Carolina and at home verus Georgia State -- because of coronavirus outbreaks.

In 2019, Charlotte went 7-6 in head coach Will Healy's first season, advancing to the program's first-ever bowl game: vs. Buffalo at the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. The 49ers return 12 starters including four players who have earned spots on National Watch Lists: quarterback Chris Reynolds (Maxwell Award and Manning Trophy), wide receiver Victor Tucker (Biletnikoff Award), center Jaelin Fisher (Outland Trophy), and defensive end Tyriq Harris (Wuerffel Trophy).

