NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kaylyn Belfield certainly made an impact in her rookie season of college softball.

In fact, the only real time she looked like a rookie was after the season, when it was learned that the former A.L. Brown star was named to the ASUN Conference All-Freshman Team.

A key player for Division I Lipscomb University this season, Belfield was actually one of the top performers in the conference, ranking fourth in the ASUN in batting average amongst freshmen in conference play, connecting at a.304 rate.

Belfield was tied for second on the team with 21 hits during conference play (third on the team with 33 hits overall) and posted a .422 OBP in league contests, which ranks in the top 20 in the ASUN.

The Kannapolis product also was the main lead-off hitter and left fielder for Lipscomb while also tallying six multi-hit games, including finishing with a season-high three hits against Kennesaw State on April 22. Belfield also hit a walk-off single to give the Bison a 2-1 win over Stetson on April 1.

Overall for the year, she finished with nine RBIs and a pair of doubles.

Belfield signed with Lipscomb after having initially committed to N.C. State. She entered the Nashville, Tennessee, school with a bevy of honors to her credit, having been a two-time all-state selection. She also was named both North Carolina Region 6 3A Player of the Year and South Piedmont 3A Player of the Year in 2021 as a junior with the Wonders.

Academically, Belfield was a leader as well, as she was A.L. Brown’s student body president and was inducted in the National Honor Society.