GASTONIA – Brantleigh Parrott is already making noise at the college level.

Last week, the former Central Cabarrus softball star, now a freshman at Gaston College, was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Pitcher of the Week.

A few days later, Parrott raised her profile even more when she hurled the first no-hitter in Rhinos history, highlighting a Region 10 doubleheader sweep at USC Union.

The first monumental step in Parrott’s tear of honors was the pitcher of the week award, which is the first national honor for Gaston College's second-year softball program.

Parrott, a freshman, went 4-0 with one save and 42 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings while allowing eight hits, three walks and no runs last week as Gaston College went 5-1 in three doubleheaders.

Parrott becomes the second national honoree in school history as baseball pitcher Gus Hughes was named NJCAA Division II pitcher of the week on March 30, 2022, four days after he threw the first no-hitter in school history.

Also a center fielder, Parrott also leads Gaston College in hitting (.523 average), RBIs (20) and is tied for the lead in triples (three). In addition, she has a 7-0 pitching record with two saves and 79 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched while yielding 15 hits, two runs (0 earned) and four walks this season.

"We are excited for Brantleigh's hard work to be recognized nationally," said Rhinos coach Mike Steuerwald. "She has been a big piece of our team success this year."

It would get even bigger.

During her “no-no,” Parrott struck out 14, walked none, faced only 22 batters and yielded just two baserunners (on infield fielding errors) as the Rhinos won 6-0 in the opener.

Parrott also had three hits and three RBIs in the doubleheader and came on for a save in relief in a 10-8 victory in the nightcap.

"We needed to set the tone for the day and we went with her in the circle," Steuerwald said of giving Parrott her fourth start of the season in Sunday's opener. "She did a great job of keeping runners off base, executing her pitches and not allowing very many balls in play."

In the second game, Parrott actually yielded her first earned runs of the season but went three innings after starter and winner Amiya Tomlinson went three innings and Tessa Hunt one for Gaston College.

"It's like we told the team: Region play is going to be a grind, and we've got to get wins however we can," Steuerwald said. "Brantleigh did enough and made the right pitches to get us out of situations that allowed us to win."