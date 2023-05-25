Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SALISBURY – The hits – and the honors – just keep on coming for Riley Tucker.

Tucker, the former All-State star for the Central Cabarrus softball team, recently claimed some impressive accolades on the college level, as the now-junior for Catawba College was named a second-team Division II All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

This national honor follows an ultra-productive spring in which Tucker was chosen as a first-team All-Region selection by the NFCA and a second-team All-Region pick by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Additionally, Tucker, a third baseman, was named to the South Atlantic Conference All-Tournament team.

This season, the 5-foot-9 Tucker had a league-best .468 batting average with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. Tucker becomes the fourth first-team All-Region selection in the Catawba softball program’s history and its third player to receive multiple All-Region selections.

Tucker, who former Central Cabarrus coach Charlie Blackwelder once called “the best player I’ve ever coached,” was also a pitcher in the Catawba rotation, striking out 26 batters in her 42 innings in the circle this season.

Winning awards is nothing new for Tucker. In fact, she went to college having left a bevy of honors in her wake and drew the interest of several college programs.

At Central Cabarrus, where she won a pair of South Piedmont 3A Conference regular-season and league tournament championships, Tucker was named the SPC Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year in successive seasons, and won the District 6 Player of the Year award.

In 2019, when she played a major role in helping Central Cabarrus reach the Class 3A state championship series, Tucker was named the West Region Player of the Year.