GASTONIA – After getting Gaston College's softball program started in the 2022 season, Mike Steuerwald and his staff of Lani Ries, Jessica Beck and Bethany Doty had a small roster and limitations that led to a year as a club team.

When they hit the recruiting trail for the 2023 season, they not only attracted more talented players but they found a pitcher-outfielder who dominated Region 10 play and has helped the Rhinos into an unprecedented World Series appearance.

Brantleigh Parrott, a 2022 graduate of Central Cabarrus High School, was referred to Ries by another current Gaston College player.

"Coach Lani was recruiting (Rhinos third baseman and fellow Central Cabarrus graduate) Haylee Salter at our high school game," Parrott remembers. "She asked Haylee if she knew of any other players that were good players that didn't have any place to play, and she mentioned me."

Ironically, Parrott didn't want to pitch in college. She preferred to play outfield.

But once she came to Gaston College, her pitching skills shined again and again.

How impressive has it been?

Her 0.31 ERA and 295 strikeouts are No. 1 in the country, and she's tied for ninth in victories with 24. In her 34 pitching appearances, she has a 24-0 record with six saves and 12 shutouts in 157 2/3 innings while yielding 60 hits, 23 walks and 10 runs (seven earned).

"She was a good pitcher in high school," Steuerwald said of Parrott, who had a 10-1 pitching record with a 1.06 ERA and 205 strikeouts as a high school senior. "But she really wanted to focus on playing the outfield. But when you're really good like she's been, it's hard to not use her in the circle.

"And now she wants the ball in those critical situations."

Parrott also thrived at the plate as her 57 RBIs are No. 1 in Region 10, her .467 batting average is third, and she has 17 doubles, four triples, two home runs and 22 stolen bases.

"Her pitching success really started when we had a heavy stretch of games and we were waiting on a couple of other pitchers to possibly return," Steuerwald said. "And we just needed her for a few more innings, and she started throwing 'lights out' right away.

"Then, from a coaching standpoint, when we opened the region schedule and lost to USC Sumter without her in the circle we were like, 'She's obviously throwing the best of everyone so, if we're going to lose games, we're going to lose with our best in the circle.'

"So that's kind of where she shifted from the closer role to being a starter."

Parrott finished Region 10 play with an 8-0 record and four saves for the Rhinos, who won 15 straight region games after losing that opener. She's been even more dominant in postseason competition, going 5-0 with four shutouts in the team's five games.

"I really thought I'd be just an outfielder when I got here," Parrott said. "But I was throwing bullpens and (Steuerwald) told me he thought I'd be a closer, and then I started starting games. When we started winning, he told me to keep starting, and it's all worked out pretty well."

Parrott says Steuerwald has sharpened her pitching form and improved her fundamentals.

"He taught me how to throw a new drop ball, and I'm throwing it better than I've thrown it before," Parrott said. "Really, he's just taught me better mechanics. He hasn't really changed any pitches. He's just helped them work better."

🏆 Rhino softball knocked it out of the park with eight Region 10 player awards this year!



🥎 Brantleigh Parrott earned Pitcher and Player of the year awards and was named First Team All-Region as a pitcher and outfielder. pic.twitter.com/egAEIP7fQB — Gaston College Athletics (@gcrhinos) May 5, 2023

Now in the World Series, Parrott is confident her team can continue the season-long success that has given it a 43-8 overall record.

"We just want to keep working as a team," Parrott said. "Obviously, we want win. But if we struggle, we just have to have each other's back. Holding each other accountable and having each other's back has really helped us be successful this season."