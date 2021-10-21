COLLEGE SPORTS: 49ers change their stripes, going from Conference USA to The American

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers have a new conference home.

On Thursday morning, school officials announced that has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference, also called The American.

Charlotte is one of six schools set to become new members of The American, joining Florida Atlantic, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas and Texas-San Antonio, it was announced Thursday.

The existing members of The American include East Carolina, Southern Methodist, Temple, Tulane, Navy, Memphis, South Florida, Tulsa and Wichita State.

"Since UNC Charlotte's founding just 75 years ago, we have had many transformative milestones, and this is certainly one of those moments," Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said in a school news release. "This invitation by The American not only recognizes the accomplishments of our university and athletics program to date, but it also demonstrates belief in our rising trajectory. We are a university on the move, shaping what's next for our city, our region and beyond."