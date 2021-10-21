COLLEGE SPORTS: 49ers change their stripes, going from Conference USA to The American

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers have a new conference home.
On Thursday morning, school officials announced that has accepted an invitation to join the American Athletic Conference, also called The American.
Charlotte is one of six schools set to become new members of The American, joining Florida Atlantic, Rice, Alabama-Birmingham, North Texas and Texas-San Antonio, it was announced Thursday.
The existing members of The American include East Carolina, Southern Methodist, Temple, Tulane, Navy, Memphis, South Florida, Tulsa and Wichita State.
"Since UNC Charlotte's founding just 75 years ago, we have had many transformative milestones, and this is certainly one of those moments," Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said in a school news release. "This invitation by The American not only recognizes the accomplishments of our university and athletics program to date, but it also demonstrates belief in our rising trajectory. We are a university on the move, shaping what's next for our city, our region and beyond."
Charlotte has had longstanding ties with Conference USA, in which it became a charter member in1995 in an initial stint that ran through 2005. After an eight-year stay in the Atlantic 10, Charlotte returned to C-USA in 2013. The 49ers' football program began competition in the league in 2015. At the Division I level, Charlotte has also been members of the Metro Conference (1991-1995) and the Sun Belt Conference (1976-1991).
The date when Charlotte will officially depart Conference USA and begin competition in The American will be determined by league officials.
Charlotte was an attractive draw for The American, as it has enjoyed both academic and athletic growth throughout the year.
According to school officials, in the last year alone, Charlotte saw record-breaking fundraising efforts and enrollment growth, welcoming nearly 30,500 students in the fall 2021 semester. Additionally, Charlotte was recognized this year by U.S. News and World Report as a national leader in innovation and social mobility, and saw its research expenditures double over the last five years.
The Charlotte 49ers also had a record-setting year in 2020-21 on the fields of play and in the classroom:
• Four programs participated in NCAA postseason tournaments.
• The 49ers won league championships in men’s cross country, baseball, men’s indoor track and field, and men’s outdoor track and field.
• The 49ers posted runner-up finishes in men’s soccer, women’s cross country, women’s indoor track and field, and women’s soccer.
• The 49ers’ 3.53 average league finish was the best in C-USA in the 49ers’ 18 sports.
• Charlotte’s top 100 finish in the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics’ Directors’ Cup was its best since 2007.
• 49er student-athletes led Conference USA in academic honors with 109 earning Commissioner’s Medals (3.75 GPA) and 333 being named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll (3.0 GPA).
“This is a moment of celebration for Niner Nation and the culmination of years of hard, strategic work to position us for championship-level success,” Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill said. “As Charlotte’s hometown team, our membership in The American provides us with an incredible platform to grow our program as well as share the remarkable story of our extraordinary institution and city.”
“We thank the American Athletic Conference and Commissioner Mike Aresco for this recognition of what Charlotte will bring to the league. We are excited about joining this outstanding group of competitors under Mike’s leadership,” said Hill. “We are also extremely grateful to our colleagues in Conference USA for providing us with such a wonderful home over the years.”
The American Athletic Conference was reconstituted in 2013 and serves its members from its headquarters in Irving, Texas. The American sponsors 22 championships, 10 for men and 12 for women, has television partnerships with ESPN, CBS Sports (for select men’s basketball games) and CBS Sports Network (for most Navy home football games), and has a marketing partnership with Learfield.