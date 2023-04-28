BOONE – After spending the past two years out in Big Sky Country, Jay M. Robinson wrestling icon Dom Parisi has returned to North Carolina's High Country.

Specifically, he’s returning to his college alma mater.

On Thursday, Appalachian State University announced that Parisi has returned to the school as Assistant Athletics Director for Development.

Parisi, who graduated from App State in 2014 and earned a master’s degree there two years later, has spent the last two years as a Director of Development at the University of Wyoming, will direct the operations of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund’s Yosef Club and contribute to the revenue generation of App State Athletics by managing the membership portion of the MAF.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dom back home,” said Patrick Ransdell, App State Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations, said in a state released by the school. “He has a high-caliber work ethic and a passion for App State, which shows when you interact with him. I am confident that he will help App State continue to break new fundraising records.”

Parisi arrived in Boone as an App State freshman in 2010 and remained in there through June 2021. He was an Assistant Director of Annual Giving from 2019-21.

“I am beyond excited to return home to the beautiful mountains of Boone, North Carolina,” Parisi said. “I never fully understood how special the High Country is until I left. It is hard to put into words how honored I am to come back and work for the Mountaineers Athletic Fund to make sure our current and future student-athletes enjoy an experience even better than mine. I’m excited to continue giving my all for App State.”

Parisi’s ties to App State run deep given his various experiences at the university, including roles as an athlete, coach and administrator.

He was an NCAA qualifier and Academic All-American as an App State wrestler from 2010-15, and he worked as a volunteer assistant coach for the Mountaineers’ title-winning wrestling program from 2016-19. During that time, App State won three consecutive regular season championships in the Southern Conference.

Parisi joined the wrestling coaching staff as a volunteer assistant after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in recreation management and a concentration in outdoor experiential education. He earned his master’s degree in higher education with a concentration in community college and university leadership at App State in 2016.

On the mat, he won a Southern Conference title at 125 pounds as a junior, returned to the NCAAs as a senior, and was a three-time recipient of NWCA All-Academic honors.

Before that, Parisi was one of the biggest names in the state while wrestling for Jay M. Robinson.

With his father, Dave Parisi, coaching the Bulldogs, Dom helped Jay M. Robinson win the 2010 Class 3A state team championship.

Individually, the name Dom might as well have been a short way of saying “Dominant.” Parisi was a three-time state champion, earning All-American status, and he wrapped up his career with a record of 219-11 with 134 pins.

He also was an all-conference cross country runner for the Bulldogs.