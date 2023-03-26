Since graduating from Northwest Cabarrus High School in 2013, Savannah Cox has climbed her way up the volleyball ladder.

Cox went on to have a record-setting playing career at Brevard College, and then she abruptly started her career as a coach after graduation. She began cutting her teeth as an assistant coach at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota, moved on to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and later Pacific University in Oregon.

On Wednesday, Cox landed her first head coaching job when she was tapped to take over at the University of Redlands in California.

Success has been a constant theme in Cox’s life.

Cox was a multi-sport performer during her days at Northwest Cabarrus, where she also played soccer and ran track for the Trojans. On the volleyball court, she was twice named an all-conference selection by the South Piedmont 3A.

When she concluded her career as a Trojan, Cox shined at Brevard, where she was a middle hitter and still holds the school record in block assists while ranking fifth all-time in kills. Her Brevard team broke the South Atlantic Conference single-season record for wins. She was an SAC Honor Roll member every semester and a finalist for the SAC Volleyball Scholar Athlete of the Year.

She then began proving her coaching and leadership chops.

Cox graduated from Brevard in 2017 with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and was the recipient of the Presidential Leadership Award. She then earned her Master of Arts in Leadership from the University of Jamestown in 2019.

Prior to Pacific, Cox spent two seasons with NCAA Division II South Dakota School of Mines & Technology where she was an assistant coach and the athletic communication assistant. She helped organize fundraising opportunities that grew the program’s budget by $12,000. Then as recruiting coordinator, she recruited student-athletes from eight states which included signing the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year.

While at Pacific, Cox was the recruiting coordinator for the varsity and junior varsity programs, and was responsible for film analysis and opponent scouting. She coached five all-conference players while helping another 19 earn league Scholar Athlete status. The Boxers were the Northwest Conference Champions during the COVID-19 season.

Cox takes over a Redlands program that did not graduate a single player last season as she will look to return the program to the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2009.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the University of Redlands Volleyball program,” Cox said in a school news release. "It is apparent that Bulldog athletics uses sport as a vehicle to change the lives of young people, and that is something I am excited to be a part of ... I am eager to get started together in our pursuit of greatness both on and off the court."