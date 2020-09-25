‘Come out to play-aaaay!’: Young Cabarrus Warriors excited to open football season with new coach, rebuilt team

“They’re very smart, and they really care about what we’re doing and why we’re trying to do it. And our coaching staff has done a fantastic job of teaching these things to our kids.

I couldn’t be happier with where we’re at, in terms of how we want to practice and what we want to get out of practice. I’m just kind of interested in seeing how we’re going to react on Friday.”

A different kind of season

One thing that will be new for the Warriors, veterans and rookies alike, will be the fact that they’ll be playing in an empty stadium. Because of coronavirus concerns, the NCISAA is not permitting fans, not even parents, to sporting events right now.

Bolton empathizes with his players. Even his wife, Ashley, and young daughter, Cooper, won’t be at Randy Marion Field tonight. But he said he also knows his players are resilient and will be focused on the task at hand: beating North Raleigh, which finished 3-6 a year ago.