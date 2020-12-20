Complete Cougar: Moss has permission to fire 3's whenever he wants, but he’s showing he's so much more than a shooter

“That means everything to me,” Moss said. “Not everybody goes Division I. It’s just been my dream since I was a kid to go Division I and play in the pros. And then, I’m setting an example for my family. I would be the first person in my family to play college basketball.”

Despite the strides he made, Moss’ jump shot still mostly defined him as a player, and the game began to change for him after that; opposing teams had gotten accustomed to his long-range shooting prowess and adjusted their defenses accordingly.

“As a sophomore, he became a starter and figured out really quickly, ‘The first time (opponents) see me, I can get my shot off,” Roth said. “The second time, ‘Uh, oh! Now what?’”

Wanting more

For a player as focused as Moss was at that age, even though he’d been a key contributor for the Cougars, he had seen enough. He made a no-more-limitations declaration.

“This is a true story,” Roth said. “Every year at the end of the year, we do exit interviews. With the seniors, we wrap up their careers. With the guys coming back, we talk about ways that they can improve, what the spring looks like – that kind of stuff.

