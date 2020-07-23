Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club collecting supplies for WSOC Channel 9's School Tools Campaign

CABARRUS COUNTY — WSOC Channel 9’s School Tools Campaign is coming up again and residents in the County have a chance to help out students in need before the start of the school year Aug. 17.
This will be the third year Cabarrus County has participated in the project with all supplies donated going to schools in Kannapolis and Concord.
Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club is in charge of the event in the County, and while this year looks much different than in years past, they are excited to help out as many students in the area as they can.
“It’s been very different this year,” Community Coordinator and Cabarrus County Board of Education member Cindy Fertenbaugh said. “The last few years we relied on collections at Wal-Mart. We passed out a shopping list as customers walked into Wal-Mart and then when they came out they would just drop things in our barrels and we’d take them on the bus.”
She continued: “This year we can’t do that because Wal-Mart is controlling their entrances and exits because of the virus and we really can’t hand people a piece of paper because we are trying to avoid that contact right now.
“So what we did instead is this year we set it up at four different locations so that citizens could buy supplies at their leisure and come and drop them off and all we’ll do is receive a bag. People can hand them to us through a window or they can pop the trunk, however they want to do it, and we’ll accept their donation.”
The Rotary Club was able to fill up two full busses last year as part of the Schools Tools Campaign. They collected more than 30,000 items last year to give to students and more than 20,000 two years ago.
This year they won’t be able to set up at Wal-Mart but they will have two separate drop-off locations in the County on the weekends of Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.
On Aug. 1, there will be a drop-off location at West Cabarrus YMCA from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another at the Gem Theater in Kannapolis from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Aug. 8, supplies can be delivered to Veterans Park in Harrisburg from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Then Sunday, Aug. 9 there will be a drop-off location at First Presbyterian Church in Concord from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Showmar’s and Ashley HomeStore are also sponsoring the event and will offer pickup locations on Bayfield Parkway from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14 during regular business hours. Staples and The Wine Room are not sponsors but they will also offer drop-off locations from July 26 to Aug 15.
Students in Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools are going to have very unique starts to their academic years. Governor Roy Cooper announced last week that all schools must start the year with some kind of online learning, so no matter what, children will be working from home in some shape, form or fashion when the year starts Aug. 17.
CCS will make a decision on what that looks like Thursday night while KCS will hold a meeting to decide how to move forward Friday.
But with this style of learning, students will have to have supplies at home. That presents a uniquely new challenge to collections for this event this year.
“The kids will be at home at least four days, maybe all five days we’ll discuss it tonight,” Fertenbaugh said. “They’ll have worksheets to do, maybe they’ll have to write in their notebooks, do math problems, whatever it is, everything won’t be online necessarily. There will still be activities they need to do.
“We’re considering: do kindergartners even have paper to draw on? Or Crayons? Maybe the teacher asks them to draw a picture from the story they just read, so we still feel like there is a strong need.”
Fertenbaugh mentioned specifically the needs for items like pencils, pens, crayons and notebooks, but she also pointed out a need people might not necessarily have thought of in the past that will be particularly important with remote learning.
Students will need pencil sharpeners. They won’t be able to sharpen their pencils at school and very few students, if any, have the wall-mounted pencil sharpeners seen on campus in their homes. Schools can give students all the pencils they want, but if they can’t sharpen them, they are only useful up to a point.
They will also accept monetary donations if someone wants to help that way. They will use that money to buy more supplies they find a need for once all collections are done.
You can find a list of more needs at this Amazon Wishlist as well.
While Concord-Afton Sunset Rotary Club has been helping with WSOC’s campaign for the past three years, Fertenbaugh has helped out with school supply drives as far back as the mid-90s as part of work with the Chamber of Commerce at that time.
She is in a very unique position in that she can help form policy in the school district being a member of the Board of Education, but she also has a chance to help a student’s learning experience by helping out with drives like this. She finds so much joy in both.
“When I do something like this with school supplies I smile, honestly, at every box of Crayons and every pack of pencils we get because there are kids who don’t have those things,” she said.
She continued: “To me it’s just a way to help at every level.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!