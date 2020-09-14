Concord author opens Free Little Library to celebrate book launch

She had hoped that her new early chapter book would be ready for kids to read before they headed out on their own school trips.

“It was supposed to come out at the first of the school year when kids would start taking their first school trips, but they aren't doing that this year. But they still can with Fraidy Brady,” she said.

Bostian – who has worked for Kannapolis Fire for about 13 years and previously worked for the Cocnord Fire Department – was recently given the 2019 Fire and Life Safety Educator of the Year Award from the The National Fire Protection Association for her work with NFPA’s Learn Not to Burn preschool program and its Remembering When program for older adults.

It was through her pre-school work that Bostian found the need to write about public safety for children. She liked to open her presentations by reading a story, she said, but finding an accurately represented story on safety was difficult.