Concord Cares mask event: a success, new dates

CONCORD – The City of Concord distributed over 1,000 masks during its Concord Cares mask distribution event this past Monday, July 6, and Tuesday, July 7.
The city decided to hold the event in response to Governor Roy Cooper’s mask requirement that began June 26 after the governor chose to keep the state in Phase Two of the reopening plan due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
The state has reported over 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus for 15 straight days. Today, the NC Department of Health and Human Services also reported 1,435 new cases and a record high number of 994 state-wide hospitalizations.
Cabarrus County has also seen a rise in cases during this time. So far, there have been 1457 total reported cases in the county. Of those cases, 456 of them are still active, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance. For testing, positive cases represent about 9% of tests that are conducted in the county.
The Concord staff wanted to ensure that residents had access to a face covering, said Emergency Management Coordinator Ian Crane, since they are now mandatory and because they help protect others from coming in contact with the virus.
“We hope that offering these free masks to the public will help keep themselves and others safe, as well as help everyone abide by the Governor's mask mandate that is currently in place,” Crane said.
During the event, each location had two staff members on site to distribute the masks. Both staff members wore gloves and a mask. Residents were asked to drive up to the awning to receive their masks in order to avoid close contact and to maintain social distancing, Crane said.
“Our two distribution events went well and we were able to give out over 1,400 masks to the public. We still have masks to distribute,” Crane said.
The city will hold two more distribution events this month at the following times and locations:
- Marvin Caldwell Park on Tuesday, July 14th from 4 pm–6 pm
-Clearwater Arts Studio on Saturday, July 18th from 10 am–12 pm
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has also stated that mask wearing is about protecting others. Wearing a mask could prevent the spread of the virus from an asymptomatic person to others. But wearing a mask, said health officials, does not take the place of hand hygiene and social distancing.
Wearing a mask, washing hands, keeping at least 6 feet apart all work together to help prevent the spread, health officials said.
