Concord makes arrest after a heroin overdose death

The Concord Police Department made an arrest yesterday after responding to a call about a reported death.
The Concord Police Department charged Stoney Holland Hight, 30, of Concord with one count of Death By Distribution For Unlawfully Selling A Controlled Substance, heroin, June 23, according to a CPD press release.
On Monday, June 22, at 7:26 p.m., Concord officers responded to a reported death at 4594 Norfleet Street SW, Concord. Once on scene, Nicholas Aaron Elkins was found deceased. The investigation disclosed that Elkin’s death was due to a heroin overdose and that prior to his death, Elkin had purchased the heroin he ingested from Hight, police said.
Once taken into custody, Hight was also served with warrants for a parole violation.
Hight received a $500,000 bond for the charge of Death by Distribution and is also being held under no bond for the parole violation in the Cabarrus County Jail.