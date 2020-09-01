Concord Mayor Bill Dusch appointed to Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Concord Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch to the College’s Board of Trustees. Dusch will serve a term of one year to complete the unexpired term of another trustee.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is at the center of efforts to provide education, training and workforce development for the entire region, and I look forward to serving on the Board of Trustees,” Dusch said. “The mission of community colleges is more important and relevant than ever.”

Dusch has been mayor of Concord since December 2017 and was involved with the city for more than 30 years prior to his election. He has served as a member and chairperson of city boards including Historic, Planning and Zoning, Board of Adjustment, and Concord Downtown Development. He also is a longtime supporter of many nonprofit agencies and currently serves as a board member with United Way of Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Arts Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas and the NorthEast Foundation.