Concord native Nasirildeen declares his intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

CONCORD – There have been signs over the past week or so, but now it’s official: Hamsah Nasirideen won’t be playing football for free any longer.
Nasirildeen, the former All-American defensive back from Concord High School, announced on social media Sunday that he is forgoing a possible extra year of eligibility at Florida State University and entering the 2021 NFL Draft.
He expressed gratitude in his announcement.
“I have grown so much on and off the field and want to thank everyone who has been part of the process, including my coaches, athletic trainers, academic staff, and teammates,” Nasirildeen wrote. “The support I have felt in my time in Tallahassee, especially after my injury, and the investment made in me by so many people was remarkable. I will always be part of the Seminole Family, and it is with a thankful heart that I am announcing my intention to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
Nasirildeen, 22, is projected as a first-round draft pick by most NFL scouting experts. He is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound safety.
Nasirildeen wraps up a strong Seminole career with 234 total tackles. He was a second-team All-ACC selection last season after recording 101 total tackles. He totaled four interceptions and three forced fumbles during parts of a four-year career.
Nasirildeen could’ve appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility after playing just two games this season, as he missed the bulk of the schedule while recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the Seminoles’ final game in 2019.
He seemed to put that notion to rest earlier in the month, when he accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
According to Seminoles.com, Nasirildeen was the first FSU player since 1990 to record multiple games with 17 or more tackles in a season.
In what turned out to be his final game in a Florida State uniform, Nasirildeen was in on nine tackles and had an interception in a 56-35 victory over Duke.