Concord Police makes arrest in child solicitation case

Concord Police arrested a man this afternoon on charges of solicitation of a child by electronic device.
On Wednesday, July 1, the Concord Police Department charged Sammy Adrian Gilham with the Solicitation of a Child by Electronic Device for the Purpose of Committing a Sex Act.
With assistance from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Gilham was arrested at his residence in Denver, NC.
This investigation began after Gilham solicited sexual acts from an investigator posing as a minor using a social media account.
Upon being transported back to Concord, Gilham was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under $50,000 bond.
No other information was provided.
