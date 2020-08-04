Could decline of Cabarrus County sales tax due to COVID-19 be less than projected?

CABARRUS COUNTY — The financial losses for Cabarrus County due to the shutdowns because of the COVID-19 pandemic might not be as bad as originally projected.
During the County Commissioners work session on Monday, Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris was discussing a request from the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office for integrated in-car video.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting additional funding in a move from using Panasonic to Axon which would allow for officers using in-car cameras and body cameras to essentially tie the two together. When the in-car video turns on, so does the body camera.
The County approved the Office’s request in April for funding for a body-worn camera grant, but the request to move to Axon would require more money.
During this discussion as Harris was laying out the financial specifics that go along with the request, the Deputy County Manager dropped an interesting statement which provides for some optimism for the County during the COVID-19 pandemic which is still ever present in North Carolina.
“Just to maybe alleviate some heartburn about the amount, there were two places as you will recall in the FY 21 budget where we sort of hedged not knowing how coronavirus was going to play out from a financial perspective,” he said. “So, one of those areas was we had $3.9 million that was budgeted to be used for one-time projects, so that is something that in FY 22 would be available for appropriation to meet ongoing needs.
“And then the other place we hedged is, we were very conservative in our sales tax estimates. So we projected about a 20 percent decline in sales tax, (but) based on the numbers we’re seeing, we’ve been in the 10 to 15 percent range. So we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to be able to exceed our sales tax projections in the current year which will then allow us to raise those projections for the following year. So we do have a little comfort from a financial perspective that if you decided to move forward with this that it would be sustainable.”
To be exact, when presenting the fiscal year 2021 budget in June, the County projected a 17 percent drop in sales tax which would amount to a decline of more than $8 million in revenue.
If the drop were to be 10 to 15 percent as Harris alluded to Monday, the decline would more likely be in the $5-$7.7 million range. While it is still a loss, it is certainly a lower amount which does allow for more flexibility for the County when the next budget process comes around.
That could be the difference between teacher supplements going up another percent or even another project getting done that maybe the County was considering holding for a year.
The state though remains in a challenging spot as does the nation. Unemployment remains high, and with UI benefits expiring this past week spending could go down as a result in the coming months.
The U.S. Department of Commerce reported the Gross Domestic Product sank 9.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020 and could be nearly 33 percent for the year if the same conditions persist.
North Carolina itself seems to be in better shape than some other states such as California or New York, but the financial and health crises the state is facing are causing great concern for individuals as well as the State Treasurer.
“This healthcare virus that we always talk about flattening the curve, we’ve got a Herculean effort ahead of us to flatten the economic curve,” State Treasurer Dale Folwell said in an ‘Ask Me Anything’ conference call Tuesday. “And as I’ve said on this call before, people don’t give a damn what political party you’re a part of if they’re facing health, job, education and now food insecurity the likes of which we’ve never seen in my lifetime.”
The financial crisis is far from over in this state and country, but at the least, Cabarrus County has some cautious optimism about where they are at despite the shutdowns which closed down so many businesses for more than two months at the beginning of 2020.
The Board of Commissioners will also vote on whether to provide the funding for the integrated in-car video at a future meeting. This proposal was presented as a discussion Monday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!