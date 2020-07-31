County unveils simplified payment service with 2020 tax bills

CONCORD — Municipal/County real estate and personal property tax bills mailed Friday (July 31) and the County is asking residents to pay special attention to the area labeled “myCabCo” for details on a simplified, safe way to pay.
MyCabCo allows users to create a single, secure wallet that stores all their payment, profile and transaction information in one place. From there, users can set up alerts and keep track of their receipts. Payment takes just a few simple clicks.
The service also features:
- An easy-to-follow chat-style walkthrough for a simplified payment process
- A shopping cart that that helps you save on service fees by paying multiple bills at once
- The ability to schedule partial payments, which can help users budget over a longer period of time
- Registration for future electronic billing
- The ability to register and save properties for even easier payment steps next year
The free myCabCo app is now available for download on the Apple and Android app stores. The service is also accessible through desktop and mobile-web devices at myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us.
Tax bills mailed on July 31 to property owners listed on tax records as of Jan. 1, 2020. Taxes are based on the January 2020 revaluation value of real properties, and property tax rates set by County and municipal officials in June.
Bills are due September 1. If paid after January 5, 2021, property owners are subject to interest charges, collections and/or tax foreclosure.
To ease the financial burden of paying annual real estate or personal property tax at one time, the County’s tax collections department will work with taxpayers throughout the year on payment plans that pay the bill in full by the delinquent date. It is the responsibility of the taxpayer to contact the collections office to request the payment plan option upon receipt of their annual tax bill.
Cabarrus County real estate and personal property tax can be paid in the following ways:
- Via the myCabCo website (myCabCo.cabarruscounty.us) or app using a credit or debit card
- By mail using the envelope and coupon provided with the bills
- In a drop box at the County Government Center (65 Church St. SE, Concord). While the building is closed to the public, the drop box is near the Means Avenue parking garage entrance.
For questions or online payment assistance, call the Cabarrus County Tax Collector at 704-920-2119 or email taxinfo@cabarruscounty.us.
