COVID-19 brings changes to Harrisburg development processes

HARRISBURG – Due to COVID-19 impacts, the town of Harrisburg has temporarily changed its public hearing and traffic impact analysis processes for developments.
The changes in processes and daily routines have had an effect on residents’ routines and on the processes of the town. To adapt to the current normal, the town put forward temporary solutions.
Public Hearings
During the Town Council meeting in July, Town Manager Haynes Brigman presented a new process for public hearings that would provide more time for questions and feedback. He stated that the town needs the council to make a decision on how public hearings would be conducted due to a lack of other guidance.
“State laws and town ordinances weren’t really written to accommodate scenarios where in-person meetings don’t occur,” Brigman said.
The public hearing process will now take place over two Town Council meetings instead of one. Brigman said that since the April meeting, the town has not held any public hearings for development, due to technical issues with the April public hearing.
“A lot of those planning processes that require those public hearings have been halted ever since the April meeting,” he said. “We have been unable to resume and continue forward the processes on the planning side with these applications for commercial and residential applications for development.”
Pushing off public hearings, Brigman said, could lead to a backlog of public hearings once meetings are held in-person again.
“What we don’t want to have happen is for us to pause some of these projects moving forward and then all of a sudden – when we do return to a more normal in-person meetings – we may have six or eight or 10 potential new development public hearings,” he said. “That would be a lot for not only staff to work through but council and the public to consider all of those at one time.”
The new public hearing process will be similar to the old. The Town Council will still hold a public hearing during its meeting immediately after the recommendation from the Harrisburg Planning and Zoning Committee. Once the public hearing is completed, the council will close the hearing. But the council will not vote until its next meeting.
This, Brigman said, will give more time for the applicant and town staff to get answers to questions from the council and the public.
Since Town Council meetings have been conducted virtually, the town has offered several ways for the public to communicate during public hearings.
“We are actively providing more opportunities and avenues for communication to us during these times and it is becoming much for flexible for individuals,” Brigman said.
Residents can email in questions, use a voicemail system, participate in a live chat during the meeting or sign up to speak publicly during the meeting.
This new system for public hearings is currently temporary, but the switch could be made permanent, Brigman said, depending on how the new process goes.
Traffic Impact Analysis
During the July meeting, the Town Council approved a six-month period for traffic impact analyses to be conducted using a mix of real-time traffic flow data, growth factors and previous data instead of all real-time collected data.
For the town of Harrisburg, new development requires a traffic impact analysis to be conducted before construction begins. These analyses must be conducted while school is in session to account for the best morning and evening traffic flow, Brigman said. The town has halted all analyses since March, when schools closed to in-person learning. Without the analyses, no development can take place.
“We are trying to offer a process that doesn’t bring business in town to a halt,” Brigman said. “And what I mean by business is development business, commercially and residentially.”
Since Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that schools will resume in the fall with a mix of in-person and online learning, data collected from any traffic impact analyses will still be skewed, Brigman said.
“With the expectation that school is not likely to operate in a manner anywhere close to normal in the upcoming year, TIAs will have to be adjusted to rely on past data that we have,” Brigman said.
To make up for the lack of what the town would consider normal school traffic, the town will rely on growth factors and simulations. The town also will rely on previous traffic data from school hours to help with the simulated traffic models. But the town will still rely on real-time traffic flow data.
School redistricting also will affect the traffic flow, but since schools will open with both in-person and online learning, traffic patterns will not reflect these changes. To accommodate that, the town will again use growth factors, Engineering and Public Works Director Rob Donham said.
“I think the key here is, if we are going to do a TIA and we know traffic is different,” Donham said, “We are planning for it to be different three or four years down the road. We have to have all of those factors in place to account for the uncertainty.”
To err on the side of caution, Donham said, if a site is on the cusp of needing an improvement but the data doesn’t meet the threshold for change, the improvement will be recommended anyway.
“When it comes to the final recommendations of the report, if I am comfortable with the assumptions we have made and the growth factors, my plan would be to just recommend the most conservative recommendation we can,” Donham said. “So if there is an improvement that can be made, they are just going to have to make it.”
Donham estimated that even by March 2021, traffic may still not be back to normal due to potential work force shifts. Because of that, he expects the town will not see a traffic pattern similar to the old normal for a while.
“I don’t see a clean look that I am comfortable with for probably two years, as far as when we will be able to take a traffic count and feel good about it,” Donham said. “Our economy has shifted dramatically to people working at home in addition to the school issues. I do think that when schools open you will have a substantial portion of parents that choose online schooling or home schooling.”
