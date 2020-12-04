Cox Mill athletes want to Coat the Court for those in need

CONCORD – The Cox Mill High School volleyball program has done community-service projects throughout the years.
Sometimes, it’s been organizing matches to raise cancer awareness, and other times it’s been things such as gathering to help the school put together gift bags for the needy during Christmastime.
But in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Chargers volleyball coach Ralph Viegelman and his players didn’t think getting together in large groups was a wise idea.
Pretty soon, the Coat the Court drive was born.
The mission of the drive is simple: The Chargers want to collect enough new or lightly used coats from the community to cover a volleyball court. They plan to do just that, Viegelmann said, when the drive ends.
To accomplish this, no large groups of people is required. All people have to do to make a donation is drive to the school Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drop off a coat (or more), and be on their way.
“We’re going to have students in front of the school the next two Saturdays,” Viegelmann said. “This way, we can put dropboxes outside the school and not have to worry with COVID.
“We look forward to having everything dispersed by Christmas.”
All donations will go to the three charities: the Church of God Children’s Home, Cvan Women and Children’s Shelter and Opportunity House of Concord, Viegelmann said.
“We knew we were going to do something,” he added. “Our volleyball team has always done something community-service related or some kind of fundraiser. With COVID, it just made it so we can’t really have group gatherings and fundraisers along those lines, so we came up with the idea to collect enough coats to cover a volleyball court. That’s our primary goal, and we’re well on our way already.”
An event such as this is very important, Viegelmann said, because he wants his players to graduate from Cox Mill having learned more about the world than how to excel at volleyball.
“We just believe that our players really need to work and realize what it’s like to give back,” Viegelmann said. “This really gave us the opportunity to work together, to reach out to other teams that are coming to play us, to involve other Cox Mill sports teams.”
That’s right, while the coat drive is the Charger volleyball team’s brainchild, it won’t be collecting donations by itself. Cox Mill’s other sports programs will also participate. In fact, it’s turned into a competition.
Viegelmann said Adidas is stepping in and plans to give the Cox Mill sports team that collects the most coats a prize.
“We started it, and once our athletic director, Phil Davanzo, saw what we were doing, he saw the opportunity to invite the other teams, and they all jumped on board,” Viegelmann said. “So while we’re doing a good thing, we’ve still got competition going between the athletic departments. It’s kind of a win-win for everybody.”
Want to donate?
Cox Mill athletes will be outside the school for the Cover the Court drive on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop-off spots will be available, and no contact is necessary.
