Cox Mill athletes want to Coat the Court for those in need

“We knew we were going to do something,” he added. “Our volleyball team has always done something community-service related or some kind of fundraiser. With COVID, it just made it so we can’t really have group gatherings and fundraisers along those lines, so we came up with the idea to collect enough coats to cover a volleyball court. That’s our primary goal, and we’re well on our way already.”

An event such as this is very important, Viegelmann said, because he wants his players to graduate from Cox Mill having learned more about the world than how to excel at volleyball.

“We just believe that our players really need to work and realize what it’s like to give back,” Viegelmann said. “This really gave us the opportunity to work together, to reach out to other teams that are coming to play us, to involve other Cox Mill sports teams.”

That’s right, while the coat drive is the Charger volleyball team’s brainchild, it won’t be collecting donations by itself. Cox Mill’s other sports programs will also participate. In fact, it’s turned into a competition.

Viegelmann said Adidas is stepping in and plans to give the Cox Mill sports team that collects the most coats a prize.