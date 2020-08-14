CPD charges Concord man with death by distribution

The Concord Police Department made an arrest for death by distribution in an investigation of an overdose by oxycodone case that occurred in June.
Concord Police charged Ronnie Lee Simmons Jr., 46, of Concord with one count of Death by Distribution for Unlawfully Selling a Controlled Substance (oxycodone).
On June 4, officers from the Concord Police Department responded to a report of death at 145 American Ave NE, Concord. Bobby Ray Fink was located deceased in the residence. The investigation disclosed that Fink’s death was due to an overdose of oxycodone.
Prior to his death, Fink ingested oxycodone pills that he received from Simmons Jr., police said.
Simmons Jr. received a $400,000 bond and is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail.
