CPD charges Gastonia woman in heroin death

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department arrested a Gastonia woman Monday on charges of Death by Distribution.
The Concord Police charged Heather Marie Stephenson, 39 years old, of Gastonia with one count of Death by Distribution for Unlawfully Selling a Controlled Substance (Heroin), on July 27.
On June 18, 2020 at 6:06 am, officers from the Concord Police Department responded to a report of death at 121 Willow Ln NW, Concord. Rocky Haight, was found deceased and the investigation disclosed that his death was directly related to a heroin overdose. The investigation also disclosed Haight received the heroin from Stephenson.
Stephenson has been charged with Death by Distribution and is being held at the Gaston County Detention Center with no bond and an additional $25,000.00 bond on unrelated charges from the Dallas Police Department in Gaston County.
