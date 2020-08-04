CPD makes arrest in armed carjacking investigation

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department has charged a juvenile responsible for an armed carjacking that occurred near Concord Mills.
The suspect, a 15 year old male from Charlotte, has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and further charges may be pending.
The incident transpired on July 25, 2020 after a female was forced from her vehicle while in the Circle K parking lot at gunpoint by the 15-year-old suspect. As the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, the victim was drug a short distance and suffered minor injuries. Concord Police located the stolen vehicle later that day and attempted to stop it when the suspect fled. A vehicle pursuit continued until the suspect lost control and crashed into another vehicle in Charlotte, where he then fled on foot from the scene of the accident.
In addition to the 15 year old suspect, 6 other juveniles, ranging from ages 13 – 15, have been charged as accomplices. Concord Police will continue to work with juvenile justice authorities as the case progresses.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!