CPD makes arrests in overdose death investigation

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department made two arrests in an overdose death investigation.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Concord Police charged David Lee Terry Jr., 38 years old, of Concord with one count of Death by Distribution for Unlawfully Selling a Controlled Substance (Heroin), according to a press release from the Concord Police Department.
On July 10, 2020 at 6:19 pm, Officers from the Concord Police Department responded to a reported overdose at 1 Buffalo Ave NW. Apartment 66, Concord. The resident, Michael Bolwin, was located unresponsive and transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus where he later died. The investigation disclosed that Bolwin’s death was due to a heroin overdose and that prior to his death, Bolwin ingested heroin that he received from Terry, police said.
Terry was initially charged with Sell and Deliver of Heroin and Sell and Deliver of Heroin 1000 feet from a Child Care Center on July 10, 2020 and has been in the Cabarrus County Jail under $100,000 bond. Terry was given and additional $500,000 bond for the charge of Death by Distribution.
Police said Terry’s girlfriend, Mena Hedrick, 19 years old, also of Concord, was charged with Accessory after the Fact and is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail $100,000 bond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!