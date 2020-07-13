CPD makes child pornography arrest

CONCORD — The Concord Police Department charged a Concord resident with sexual exploitation of a minor.
The department arrested Jeremy Nicholas Mynes, 30, of Concord, Monday, July 13, on two counts of 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one count of Possession with Intent to Sell and Delivery marijuana and one felony count of possession of counterfeit currency.
This investigation was initiated after Concord Police received information regarding Mynes possibly possessing obscene materials of under age children from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report alleged that files containing illicit images of children was downloaded by Mynes from his residence in Concord.
Along with assistance from federal agencies, Concord Police executed a search warrant at Mynes address this morning and recovered items that contained child pornography, police said.
Upon being taken into custody, Mynes was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under $195,000.00 bond.
Concord Police will continue to investigate and Mynes may face further charges. The Concord Police Department asks that anyone with information call 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.
