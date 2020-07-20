CPD responds to call at Concord Parkway, one person dead
CPD responds to call at Concord Parkway, one person dead

  • Updated
Arby's Concord Parkway

One person was found dead due to a medical condition after Concord Police, Concord Fire and Cabarrus County EMS responded to a call at the Arby's located at Concord Parkway N. 

CONCORD— The Concord Police Department found one person deceased in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant after responding to a medical call. 

Concord police assisted Cabarrus County EMS and Concord Fire Department units that had been dispatched to the scene at the Arby's on Concord Parkway N.

Once on scene, one person was found to have died due to a medical condition, Concord Police stated.

The restaurant was closed for that afternoon.

Concord Police stated that there will be no criminal investigation related to this death.

